Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO, OTCQB:SILFF) is pursuing two parallel tracks to capitalize on the growing market fully. First, biotech research represents its long-term track, with the second track focusing on providing services in jurisdictions where legal barriers have been removed. The company, which was founded in Oregon by an Oregon lawyer, has previously launched Oregon’s first legal psychedelic retreats via ketamine (also a U.S. legal first).

Silo Wellness is pursuing treatment programs in Oregon under Ballot Measure 109, and has a proof of concept center in Jamaica. Combined, the company has a unique combination of business lines for both near-term and long-term revenue.

Silo Wellness

Company Highlights

  • Silo Wellness is a psychedelic wellness company with a parallel track focusing on developing wellness facilities and a psilocybin- or derivative-based treatment.
  • Silo Wellness is the only publicly traded company with an operational foothold in Oregon that replicates its proof of concept for psilocybin in Jamaica.
  • The company’s Jamaican psychedelic wellness retreats provide a current revenue stream.
  • With the pending acquisition of Dyscovry Science the company intends to develop novel psilocybin treatments in addition to its psychedelic wellness facilities.
  • An experienced team of managers and scientists lead the company towards its goals of widespread treatment with psilocybin-based treatments.

Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

One of Silo Wellness's most valuable assets is its data. From what the Company has learned from thousands of client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats is that not everyone is looking for the 'deep dive' or to treat mental illnesses. Many want to self-titrate on to mushrooms through serial microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," stated Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

Silo Wellness Organizes Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Team and Advocates to Speak to Lane County Commissioners Regarding BM109 Optout Vote; Lane County Declines to Refer a Psilocybin Ban to Voters

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFD) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Silo Wellness team coordinated the presentations of eight speakers in support of psilocybin use under Ballot Measure 109 in Lane County, Oregon, (Oregon's largest county by population outside the Portland metro area) at Tuesday's public board of commissioners meeting.

"It is important that Silo Wellness help support the education of local governments and law enforcement, as we are the only Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company and the only Oregon-based company with experience providing legal psilocybin use [in Jamaica] through our psychedelic wellness retreats," stated Silo Wellness founder, a Lane County, Oregon, resident since 1998. "We want to prevent any misinformation comparing the roll out of this service-based wellness industry to any perceived mishaps from Oregon's experience in the cannabis space, particularly regarding diversion and impact on neighbors." In written testimony provided to the Board, Mr. Arnold explained that currently Silo Wellness is in advanced negotiations with property owners outside of unincorporated Lane County and didn't technically "have a dog in this fight" at this time.

Silo Wellness Requests Oregon Property Owner Expressions of Interest for Collaborating on Psilocybin Licensing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announces a request for expressions of interests from Oregon property owners who may be considering participation in the regulatory regime under Oregon Ballot Measure 109. "With Silo Wellness as the only publicly traded psychedelic company with legal psychedelic retreat experience and a strong connection to Oregon, we believe we are well positioned to collaborate with other Oregonians interested in participating in this burgeoning market," stated Silo Wellness founder and Oregon lawyer Mike Arnold.

"Over the past months we have been touring properties with owners and realtors and have really turned up our search for properties that may be suitable for Oregon psilocybin as we await the final rules from the Oregon Health Authority," Mr. Arnold continued. "However, I also know that there are many property owners who may believe they are sitting on an ideal property for a facility with no interest in selling, but they may not have the legal expertise, network, or capital to make it happen. It is our goal to leverage our platform to help empower Oregonians who may each have a piece of the puzzle - facilitation experience, business experience, property, capital, or a passion for the medicine - and bring them together to help make this industry by Oregonians for Oregonians."

Silo Wellness Issues Shareholder Letter and Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announced today that Silo Wellness founder and chairman of the board of directors Mike Arnold is assuming the role of the Company's interim chief executive officer to continue to lead the Company through its planned acquisition of Dyscovry Science Ltd. and in its planned Oregon psilocybin business objectives. The Company and former CEO Douglas K. Gordon have agreed to Mr. Gordon stepping down as CEO, but he will remain involved in the business, including pursuit of global distribution opportunities for sales of Marley One. During his tenure at Silo Wellness, Mr. Gordon was responsible for the creation of the Marley One global mushroom brand in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley and for launching psychedelic retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, a first for a publicly traded company. He also led the Company through its public listing in March of 2021 and two major financings. The Board would like to thank him for his leadership over the past two years.

CEO Mike Arnold founded Silo Wellness in 2018 and was CEO from inception until August 2020. He is an experienced Oregon trial attorney (complex criminal defense and commercial litigation). As the Company's president and chairman of the board of directors, he has been responsible for the Company's Ontario Securities Commission and Canadian Securities Exchange compliance, investor relations, financing, and corporate development. In the last five years he has successfully raised over $12M for his startups.

Silo Wellness to Create a Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research Portfolio with Proposed Acquisition of Dyscovry Science

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd., a Toronto-based biotechnology company. Dyscovry focuses on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome. With Dyscovry's research collaboration with Canadian federal government research laboratories, Dyscovry intends to develop a biotechnological process for the production of psilocybin and its potentially novel molecule derivatives.

"We have been working with Brad Dottin and his team at Dyscovry for almost a year now planning this transaction," commented Mike Arnold, Silo Wellness's president and founder. "We have watched the psychedelic market get pummeled as many have been chasing the 'me too' pharma deals, while we stayed focused on preparing for Oregon adult use with a successful Jamaican retreat model while, in the background, working on this unique opportunity. For the first time under one roof, a publicly traded company will provide psychedelic healing right now through Jamaican psychedelic wellness retreats while at the same time innovating the 'what's next' for psychedelic pharmaceutical healing. As an Oregon attorney who founded Silo Wellness in 2018 with the goal of preparing for psilocybin legalization in Oregon, I wanted to ensure that natural psychedelics were never locked up solely behind a pharmacy window controlled by corporations. Our planned acquisition of Dyscovry shows that traditional medicines can coexist alongside modern scientific innovation."

Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Research and Development Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research for SLS-004

SLS-004 Utilizes CRISPR-dCas9 to Target the SNCA Gene Responsible for the Expression of Alpha-Synuclein

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program.

mushrooms on top of potted plant

The Current Legal Status of Psychedelics in the United States

Psychedelics are far more closely tied with the history of human civilization than most people realize. From Indigenous medicinal traditions to the henbane tea supposedly used by Viking berserkers, they've played an important cultural role in countless societies. Unfortunately, that changed in the late 1930s.

That was when one Albert Hoffman invented a new psychedelic drug known as LSD — an event that brought about an aggressive, fear-based campaign that culminated in psychedelics being made illegal.

Flash forward to today, and there's a growing body of research indicating that not only are the harmful effects of psychedelics largely overblown, but they also have significant potential benefits in the treatment of several mental health disorders. This, in turn, has resulted in their decriminalization — and in some cases, legalization — by several states.

Lobe Sciences Announces Update on Corporate Slide Deck Highlighting its Psilocin Compounds and Development Plans

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has updated its Corporate Slide Deck which among other initiatives, describes its plans for advancing the development of its psilocin analogues L-130 and L-131.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "We have made significant progress toward initiating our first human trials with our proprietary psilocin analog L-130 and pre clinical plans for L-131. These updates can be found at our Company website https://www.lobesciences.com/corporate-profile/company-presentation/. We believe that Lobe is beginning to be recognized as one of the leading companies developing stable psilocin compounds as noted in leading Biotech publications such as Fierce Biotech, https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/canadian-biotech-lobe-sciences-taps-australian-cro-ingenu-psychedelic-drug-trial. This is an exciting time for all stakeholders and I look forward to continuing to update the investment community as we advance our plans for developing novel drugs for patients around the globe."

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Licensing Partnership with Wellbeings(R) marks entry into Canadian addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed its first licensing partnership agreement in Canada with Wellbeings® Pain Management and Dependency Clinic (Wellbeings). The agreement will enable Ontario based Wellbeings®, who are focused on multi-disciplinary, evidence based, best-practice, patient centred care, to treat their patients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD as a co-morbidity for pain.

Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine drug products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

