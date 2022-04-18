Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Sierra Wireless a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to divest its Omnilink offender monitoring business for US$37.6 million in cash. The purchaser of the business is Anaheim-based Sentinel Advantage LLC which is wholly owned by Bison Capital Asset Management LLC. Omnilink provides cellular connectivity services, leading edge 4G ankle bracelets, and ...

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (the "Company"), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to divest its Omnilink offender monitoring business for US$37.6 million in cash. The purchaser of the business is Anaheim-based Sentinel Advantage LLC which is wholly owned by Bison Capital Asset Management LLC.

Omnilink provides cellular connectivity services, leading edge 4G ankle bracelets, and a cloud-based software tracking platform. Following the close of the transaction, Sierra Wireless will continue to provide Omnilnk with connectivity services and embedded modules for the ankle bracelets.

"The sale of Omnilink unlocks value of a non-core asset and strengthens our balance sheet," said Phil Brace, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with Sentinel as a valuable, growing customer."

Omnilink's revenue in 2021 was US$13.1 million. Sierra Wireless expects approximately 27 of its employees will become employees of Sentinel Advantage LLC. The sale of Omnilink is subject to normal working capital adjustments.

The Company will provide additional information about the transaction on May 11, 2022 during its First Quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

Telegraph Hill Advisors LLC acted as financial advisors to Sierra Wireless and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal counsel. Sheppard Mullen acted as legal counsel for both Sentinel Advantage and Bison Capital.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog , on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless .

"Sierra Wireless" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless, Inc. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may relate to, among other things: plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our products and services, plans to provide ongoing services to Omnilink Sentinel Offender Services LLC, the transition of certain employees to Sentinel Offender Services LLC, and other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties surrounding our business and the markets we operate in, including, but not limited to, supply conditions, future market conditions, changes in technology and market conditions and our ability to implement our strategy and successfully develop, manufacture and supply new products and services. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sierra Wireless are discussed in its Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, which may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and in Sierra Wireless' other regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and the provincial securities commissions in Canada. Due to these many risks and uncertainties we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sierra Wireless assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

David Climie
Sierra Wireless
Investor Relations
dclimie@sierrawireless.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sierra WirelessSW:CAMobile Investing
SW:CA

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BFLY, FB and GRAB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

BFLY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/butterfly-network-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26036&wire=1
FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26036&wire=1
GRAB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=26036&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on April 27, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13728288.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CABA, FB and IBM - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CRNC, FB and MYPS

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CABA, ERIC and FB

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Helps Suppliers Rapidly Accelerate Renewable Energy Use Around the World

More than 200 suppliers committed to using only clean power; will help bring on nearly 16 gigawatts

Apple® today announced that its suppliers more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year, with over 10 gigawatts operational today out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years. In 2021, these renewable projects avoided 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The projects online today will support greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to removing 3 million cars from the road for one year.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×