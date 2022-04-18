Sierra Wireless a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to divest its Omnilink offender monitoring business for US$37.6 million in cash. The purchaser of the business is Anaheim-based Sentinel Advantage LLC which is wholly owned by Bison Capital Asset Management LLC. Omnilink provides cellular connectivity services, leading edge 4G ankle bracelets, and ...

SW:CA