Shift4 Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter 2025 financial results.
Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Shift4 will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results pre-market open on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Management will also host a conference call at 8:30am ET to review these results.
|Conference Call Details
|
Toll-free dial-in:
|
+1-800-343-4136
|
Toll dial-in:
|
+1-203-518-9843
|
Conference ID:
|
FOURQ425
The earnings conference call will also be webcast and interested parties can join the webcast through Shift4's website at: https://investors.shift4.com
X Spaces Simulcast
In addition to the webcast, an audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X for additional information on how to access the simulcast.
Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
March 3, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference beginning at 7:30AM ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com
March 11, 2026 – Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe FinTech Conference beginning at 9:30AM ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can join the webcast at: https://investors.shift4.com
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .
Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
investors@shift4.com
Paloma Pate
Director, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 954-5768
investors@shift4.com
Media Contacts
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com