Flynn Gold

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) confirms that the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced to the ASX on 11 December 2023 closed at 5pm Tuesday, 30 January 2024. The Company received valid applications for 1,908,322 shares raising $114,500 (before costs). The Directors have accepted all valid applications in full in accordance with the SPP Offer Booklet dated 18 December 2023.

Under the SPP, shareholders in the Company registered in Australia or New Zealand on the record date of 8 December 2023 (“Eligible Shareholders”) were entitled to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares (“SPP Shares”) in the Company at the issue price of $0.06 per SPP Share.

The Company also confirms that it has received funds totalling $990,500 from the Tranche 2 Placement, announced on 11 December 2023, and resulting in an issue of 16,508,335 Shares to Directors and Related Parties at an issue price of $0.06 per Share as approved at the EGM held on 23 January 2024. The Company notes that it expects to complete the remaining of the Tranche 2 placement in due course which amounts to $249,000.

The capital raised under the SPP and Placement will be used to further exploration activities at the Company’s advanced Tasmanian gold and critical minerals projects, WA lithium projects and for general working capital.

The Shares will rank equally with existing shares in the Company. Managing Director, Neil Marston, commented:

“On behalf of the Board of Flynn Gold Limited I wish to thank existing and new shareholders for their participation in the Company’s fund- raising initiatives via the Share Purchase Plan and Placement.

“These funds will predominantly be used to progress our exciting advanced gold projects in Tasmania.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated 8 January 2024 regarding the cash sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash.

gwen preston, nuclear reactors

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven shared her thoughts on gold in 2024, noting that the yellow metal should work for investors from the middle of the year onward.

"I think the next move up in gold is going to require the rate cut — we've had the expectation of the rate cut built into the price, that's why we've gone up to new highs," she said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). "But we're still really in that sideways trend ... I think actually breaking through it will require the rate cut."

Looking over to uranium, Preston said that although the price has moved substantially in recent months, the commodity's supply/demand dynamics are such that it could "easily" jump to US$140 per pound overnight.

willem middelkoop, gold nuggets

Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies

Willem Middelkoop, founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, shared his thoughts on the junior sector heading into 2024, saying that it could be a year of recovery after 2023's frustrations.

The Commodity Discovery Fund is focused on companies making discoveries, and Middelkoop emphasized the importance of being selective, especially during tough markets. His goal is to find companies that will be taken over.

"It's very simple. When you focus on the top 100, the best discoveries worldwide, they will always be taken out by a major. So that's your exit strategy," he said on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

Zodiac Gold Inc. (“Zodiac Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSX-V:ZAU). Zodiac Gold is also pleased to introduce the Company’s executive team and upcoming exploration plans.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Description

Australian analyst firm East Coast Research has counted Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) among Australia’s undervalued, high-potential gold stocks that hold “lucrative investment opportunities,” citing the company’s distinct advantage with a portfolio of 100 percent owned projects in Tasmania and Western Australia, both considered world-class mining regions.

×