Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Intersected at Kelpie Hill – Cobar Project, NSW

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that total production in the third quarter of 2024 from the Company's three producing underground mines in Mexico, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 5.5 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.0 million silver ounces and 41,761 gold ounces. In the first nine months of 2024, the Company produced 6.0 million silver ounces and 117,036 gold ounces for total production of 15.9 million AgEq ounces, or approximately 72% of the midpoint of the Company's revised 2024 production guidance of 21.4 to 22.6 million AgEq ounces. The Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Intersected at Kelpie Hill – Cobar Project, NSW
Reconnaissance drilling hits 7m at 4.3g/t Au in the oxide zone, plus base metal mineralisation in the first three drillholes
Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report encouraging initial assay results from a recent reconnaissance drilling program across newly identified high-priority targets at its 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Reconnaissance drilling completed at two new targets, Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, and at the advanced Evergreen prospect within the 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Assay results received for three Reverse Circulation percussion (RC) holes completed at Kelpie Hill, with hole KHRC001 intersecting significant high-grade gold plus base metal mineralisation:
- 7m @ 4.3g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb from 50m and 1m @ 4.17g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag from 82m
- Holes KHRC002 and 003 intersected anomalous base metals, and were extended as diamond tails into the primary sulphide zone, returning intercepts of up to:
- 3.05m @ 3.9% Zn, 2% Pb, 29.5g/t Ag from 298.5 and 0.5m @ 7.2% Zn, 2.4% Pb from 299m
- Assays pending for two holes completed at Windmill Dam and Evergreen.
- Induced Polarisation (IP) survey due to commence in the coming weeks. Results from the IP survey will help define and prioritise targets for immediate, follow-up drill testing.
The Company has completed drilling at its two new targets, Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, as well as drilling at the more advanced Evergreen prospect (refer to Figure 1). Assays results have so far been received for three (3) holes at Kelpie Hill, where hole KHCRC001 returned an intercept of 7 metres at an average grade of 4.3g/t Au (incl. 1m at 8.56g/t Au) in the weathered, oxidised zone of the Preston Formation, along with silver and base metals. Refer to Table 1 for a summary of significant intercepts.
Base metal results were also returned from the other two holes, including deeper base metal zones in the primary (sulphide zone) of hole KHRCDD003. Assay results from drilling at Windmill Dam and Evergreen are still pending. In light of these highly encouraging results, the Company is finalising the design of an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey, which is due to commence in the coming weeks. Results from the IP survey will help define and prioritise targets for follow-up drill testing.
Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “While the high-grade gold zone intersected in the first hole was somewhat of a surprise, given that this was primarily a base metals target, intersecting significant mineralisation is an exciting development for any exploration team. While we are still in the process of evaluating the results and working out the geological context and significance of what we have seen in the first three holes at Kelpie Hill, the key takeaway for investors is that this is a highly complex, mineralised system which offers enormous discovery potential, particularly when considering how little drilling has been done. With results pending from the remaining holes, and an IP survey starting shortly, it’s definitely a case of ‘watch this space!’”.
Figure 1: Location of EL6321 (Browns Reef) and the Kelpie Hill, Windmill Dam & Evergreen prospects.
Kelpie Hill Prospect, Browns Reef (EL6321)
Three Reverse Circulation percussion (“RC”) holes were completed at the Kelpie Hill prospect for 560 metres. Two of the holes (KHRC001 and KHRC002) directly targeted a strong lead-arsenic soil geochemical anomaly, while the third (KHRC003) was drilled as a pre-collar for a planned diamond tail (KHRCDD003) to intersect the target zone at greater depth (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: Cross-section of Kelpie Hill drill-holes KHRC001, KHRC002 and KHRCDD003 showing significant intercepts including 7m @ 4.3g/t gold (Au) from 50m downhole.
All three holes intersected anomalous lead-zinc gossanous ironstones, with KHRCDD003 also intersecting primary sulphides below the depth of oxidation. Diamond cored HQ “tails” were drilled to extend holes KHRC002 and KHRC003.
The 50-56 metre interval was logged by the site geologist as “massive red haematitic ironstone, gossanous” in the weathered oxidised zone of the Preston Formation to the west of the interpreted Woorara Fault, a large regional scale structure on the Preston-Clements contact. Refer to Figure 3.
Significant intercepts for KHRC001 include:
- 7m @ 4.3g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb from 50m, including:
- 1m @ 8.56g/t Au from 51m
- 1m @ 4.17g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag from 82m
- 5m @ 3.45g/t Ag, 0.35% Zn from 103m, including:
- 1m @ 8.3g/t Ag from 106m
Figure 3: Kelpie Hill plan view of drillholes KHRC001, KHRC002 and KHRCDD003 with Pb soil contours, and interpreted faults.
Hole KHRC002 was extended as hole KHRCDD002 with a diamond cored tail from 197 metres to 201.35 metres; however, this hole was abandoned due to drilling complications and did not reach the planned target depth into the Clements Formation on the eastern side of the target zone.
The oxide zone interval 169 to 197 metres is strongly lead anomalous, with the interval 175.5 to 197 metres logged by the site geologist as “strongly silica altered ex-shale and sandstone, often highly ferruginous to gossanous, limonite and haematite stain, pits ex-sulphide, quartz veins”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Eastern Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Eastern Metals
Investor Insight
Eastern Metals is a base and precious metals explorer with a high-quality asset portfolio located in some of Australia’s best known mineral provinces.
Eastern Metals’ core focus is on the advanced Home of Bullion deposit in the NT, which hosts a Resource of 3.1 million metric tons @ 2.9 percent copper-equivalent – and the Browns Reef zinc-lead-copper-silver deposit in the Cobar Basin of NSW, a world-class mineral jurisdiction.With favorable supply and demand dynamics for copper and an advanced asset portfolio – Eastern Metals provides de-risked exposure to strategic metals and a compelling proposition for investors evaluating the strategic metals space.
Overview
Eastern Metals (ASX:EMS) is an ASX-listed base and precious metals explorer with a portfolio of high-quality assets in some of Australia’s most resource-rich regions, with established production, transport and energy infrastructure.
With many centuries of intensive use, base and precious metals are well understood at every stage of the project lifecycle – from exploration to development, mining, processing and offtake – offering de-risked exposure to the energy thematic.
The company holds two projects: the Arunta Project in the Northern Territory (NT), and the Cobar Project in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales (NSW), a world-class mineral jurisdiction. The company’s main focus is on two advanced assets: the Home of Bullion deposit in the NT and the Browns Reef deposit in the Cobar Basin, both strategically located, with ready access to road, rail and energy infrastructure.
Eastern Metals is led by a board and management team with significant breadth and depth of experience in exploration, discovery, development and governance, and a strong track record in delivering value for shareholders.
Company Highlights
- Eastern Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on discovering and developing strategically located base and precious metals projects in New South Wales (Cobar Project) and the Northern Territory (Arunta Project).
- Eastern Metals’ flagship assets are the Home of Bullion deposit in the Northern Territory (NT), which hosts a total Identified Mineral Resource of 3.1 million metric tons @ 2.9% copper equivalent – and the Browns Reef zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold deposit in the world-class Cobar Basin, New South Wales (NSW).
- Both Home of Bullion and Browns Reef are strategically located, with ready access to road, rail and energy infrastructure.
- The world-class Cobar Basin in NSW is enjoying a resurgence courtesy of some new discoveries and Metal Acquisition’s (NYSE:MTAL,ASX:MAC) purchase of the CSA Mine in June 2023.
Key Projects
Arunta Project
The Arunta Project is located in the Northern Territory encompassing a land package of 539 sq km, and is strategically located between the Stuart Highway, the Adelaide-Darwin rail corridor, and the Amadeus gas pipeline, east of Barrow Creek in the NT. The northern project area comprises one deposit and two prospects – Home of Bullion, Mulbangas and Prospect D. The priority is on advancing the Home of Bullion copper deposit. Home of Bullion hosts an existing mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million metric tons, grading at 2.9 percent copper equivalent for 89.9 metric kilotons of contained copper-equivalent metal.
Home of Bullion, from 1923 to 1949 produced 3,185 metric tons of ore at 22.5% copper. With an MRE in place for this deposit, there is potential for further increasing the resource base, especially as the deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Further field work, including IP surveys, mapping and field sampling programs will aim to generate drill-ready targets along the ~9 km magnetic trend between Home of Bullion and the Mulbangas prospect. This work is supported by a recent co-funding grant of up to $100,000 through the NT Government’s Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations Program.
Cobar Project
The Cobar Project is situated 470 km west of Sydney, in New South Wales. It encompasses the company's Browns Reef tenement along with three exploration licenses – Tara, Bothrooney and Black Range – located in the southern Cobar Basin, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction for base metals exploration and production.
The project’s previous owner, Kidman Resources, defined a JORC 2012 exploration target for the Browns Reef deposit, based on 52 diamond drill holes and 22 RC holes, of 27 to 37 million metric tons grading between 1.3 to 1.4 percent zinc, 0.6 to 0.7 percent lead, 9 to 10 g/t silver and 0.2 to 0.3 percent copper. (The potential quantity and grade of this exploration Target are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource. Eastern Metals confirms that it is not in possession of any new information or data that materially impacts on the reliability of this estimate.)
Eastern Metals is currently advancing the Browns Reef deposit to identify areas where higher-grade zones of base metals mineralization may occur. The Evergreen and Pineview zones are targets for further exploration, where previous fieldwork programs identified new zones of anomalous base metal mineralization. These new zones, named Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, will be the primary focus of forthcoming exploration initiatives. IP surveys and drilling will investigate whether these areas constitute a continuous mineralization zone linking Pineview and Evergreen and potentially serving as a northern extension of Evergreen.
The Cobar Project is adjacent to Australian Gold and Copper’s (ASX:AGC) Achilles prospect which recently delivered spectacular gold and silver results.
Management Team
Bob Duffin - Non-executive Chairman
Bob Duffin has over 45 years of experience in the mining industry. He has participated in exploration programs for a variety of commodities, including copper, other base metals, gold, uranium and iron ore. He began his career with the Geological Survey of New South Wales and held senior positions at Peko-Wallsend, MIM Holdings, Austirex International and Natquest. He has been a non-executive director of several listed companies, including Centennial Coal, Midwest Corporation, Ferrowest, Burmine, Austmin Gold, Mt Lyell, Europa Minerals Group and Mancala.
Ley Kingdom - Chief Executive Officer
With over 25 years of experience in the resources sector in technical and corporate roles, Ley has worked across diverse commodities and jurisdictions, from greenfield exploration to resource definition and feasibility studies. Ley’s prior experience includes working for Western Mining Corporation, BHP and a number of juniors and mid-tiers overseeing greenfield projects through to resource definition and feasibility.
Jason Berton - Non-executive Director
Jason is a geologist and company director who commenced his career as an exploration and mine geologist at the Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia, before moving to BHP in South Australia, where he worked on the Olympic Dam Mine expansion project. Previously, he also worked with SRK, an international firm of consulting geologists, and spent two years in private equity assessing resource investment opportunities. He is the Managing Director of PolarX, where he played a major role in negotiating the acquisition of key tenements in North America, and a former director of Estrella Resources. He is also a non-executive director of Lithium Plus.
Mark Dugmore - Non-executive Director
Mark Dugmore is an experienced geologist and boasts significant experience in the mining sector, having served as director and advisor to several junior mining exploration companies. Since 2014, he has served as the managing director of the ROMARDO Group, a Brisbane-based private group specializing in generating early-stage exploration projects in precious metals, base metals and lithium. He spent 16 years working with BHP Minerals.
Ian White - Non-executive Director
Ian White is an experienced corporate executive with experience in company administration, management and marketing. He has served on more than 20 boards as director or secretary, including several ASX-listed companies. Currently, he is the secretary of Maronan Metals (ASX:MMA) and was previously secretary for WPG Resources and Eastern Iron.
Ian Morgan - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Ian is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Governance Institute of Australia, with over 35 years of experience. Ian provides secretarial and advisory services to a range of companies, including holding the position of Company Secretary and CFO for other ASX-listed public companies.
5 Best-performing Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024
Silver stocks in 2024 are benefiting from a strong performance from the price of silver, which has moved above the US$30 per ounce mark for the first time since 2012.
It has been buoyed by a variety of factors, including those driving the gold price’s record-setting performance this year, as well as its own unique tailwinds.
According to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is set to outstrip mine supply for the third year in a row, due in part to rising consumption from sectors dependent on the energy transition, including photovoltaics and electric vehicles.
India in particular has seen silver demand soar after the country introduced regulations for domestic production of new solar projects. This has set the path for the country to nearly double its silver imports this year compared to the 3,625 metric tons of silver it imported in 2023.
How has silver's price movement benefited Canadian silver stocks on the TSX and TSXV? The five companies listed below have seen the best performances since the start of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on October 16, 2024, and all companies listed had market caps over C$10 million at that time.
1. GR Silver Mining (TSXV:GRSL)
Year-to-date gain: 187.5 percent
Market cap: C$75.83 million
Share price: C$0.23
GR Silver Mining is a small-cap explorer and developer that is working to advance its Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa, Mexico, to production. The district consists of three core mining areas: Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad.
The company’s primary focus has been the development of Plomosas and neighboring San Marcial, a 9,764 hectare land package that hosts a past-producing silver, gold, lead and zinc underground mine.
In March 2023, the company released an updated resource estimate for Plomosas showing total indicated resources of 97 million silver equivalent ounces, with additional inferred resources of 53 million silver equivalent ounces.
Shares of GR Silver saw significant gains in the first quarter alongside a rising silver price and a March 4 announcement that GR started small bulk sampling and test mining at Plomosas.
The company provided results from the sampling program in an update on June 27. In the report, GR Silver said it had completed 280 meters of underground development and processed 15,170 metric tons of material. Silver recovery rates from the samples were between 84 and 92 percent. Assays from channel sampling produced high grades, with one sample grading 1,625 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver and 14.1 g/t gold over 2.5 meters.
Since then, the company has spent time fundraising. Its most recent news came on September 27, when GR announced it had closed an oversubscribed private placement for C$2.37 million. The company said it intends to use the proceeds toward exploration activities at its Plomosas project.
GR Silver's share price reached a year-to-date high of C$0.235 on October 9.
2. Gatos Silver (TSX:GATO)
Year-to-date gain: 174.8 percent
Market cap: C$1.6 billion
Share price: C$23.55
Gatos Silver is a silver-focused production and exploration company. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine and district, located south of Chihuahua City, Mexico.
The site consists of 14 predominantly silver, lead and zinc mineralization zones, and is a joint venture with Dowa Metals and Mining, which holds a 30 percent stake in the operation; Gatos owns the remaining 70 percent.
On February 21, the company released its full-year results for 2023, indicating it had produced 9.2 million ounces of silver, marking a decline from the 10.3 million ounces produced in 2022. However, the company said it improved operational efficiencies to offset inflationary pressure, lowering all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) to the lower end of 2023 guidance.
In the release, Gatos also notes that it expects similar production totals for 2024, with guidance of 8.4 million to 9.2 million ounces of silver at an AISC of US$9.50 to US$11.50 per payable ounce. The company said it anticipates that exploration efforts at the South-East Deeps target will further extend the life of the mine.
On July 23, Gatos reported an update on regional exploration programs. Drilling at the South East Deeps zone extension resulted in a highlight of 214 g/t silver over 3.5 meters.
Additionally, results from its ongoing drilling at the Portigueño target included a highlight of 49 g/t silver over 1.6 meters, and results from two holes testing the depth of the San Luis target produced a highlighted intercept more than 150 meters below surface of 66 g/t silver over 8.9 meters, including 111 g/t silver over 2.5 meters.
On September 5, Gatos announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement in which it will be acquired by First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG). Under the terms of the deal, Gatos shareholders will receive 2.44 common shares of First Majestic for each share of Gatos held at a price of US$13.49 based on the closing price of First Majestic on the NYSE on September 4, 2024. The transaction sets the total equity value of Gatos at US$970 million. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2025.
In a Q3 production update on October 9, Gatos reported its silver equivalent production in Q3 increased 11 percent year over year. Additionally, through the first nine months of 2024, Gatos produced 7.1 million ounces of silver, up from 6.65 million ounces in the same period in 2023.
The higher figures allowed the company to increase guidance for 2024 to 9.2 million to 9.7 million ounces of silver from its original guidance of 8.4 million to 9.2 million ounces.
Shares in Gatos Silver reached a year-to-date high of C$23.55 on October 15.
3. Avino Silver and Gold Mines (TSX:ASM)
Year-to-date gain: 145.07 percent
Market cap: C$226.98 million
Share price: C$1.74
Avino Silver and Gold Mines is a precious metals miner with two primary silver assets: the producing Avino silver mine and the neighboring La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.
The Avino mine is capable of processing 2,500 metric tons of ore per day ore, and in 2023 produced 928,643 ounces of silver, 7,335 ounces of gold and 5.3 million pounds of copper. While within the company's guidance, there was a 6 percent decrease in silver production over 2022, when it produced 985,195 ounces in the same time period.
In addition to its Avino mining operation, Avino is working to advance its La Preciosa project toward the production stage. The site covers 1,134 hectares, and according to a February 2023 resource estimate, holds measured and indicated quantities of 98.59 million ounces of silver and 189,190 ounces of gold.
On February 28, the company provided an update for La Preciosa, saying it was preparing for the first phase of production at the Gloria and Abundancia veins. Avino also said it has the equipment needed to commence operations at the site once it receives the necessary environmental permits, which it expects later in 2024.
In its Q2 2024 results released on August 13, Avino reported that it had generated record quarterly revenues of C$14.8 million during the second quarter, an increase of 60 percent over the same quarter in 2023. Additionally, the company said it had produced 543,589 ounces of silver through the first half of the year, a 16 percent increase from the 466,755 ounces of silver in the six months of 2023.
Avino's share price marked a year-to-date high of C$1.74 on October 15.
4. Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR)
Year-to-date gain: 132.32 percent
Market cap: C$1.49 billion
Share price: C$6.11
Endeavour Silver is a silver company with two operating silver-gold mines in Mexico — Guanaceví and Bolañitos — plus the advanced-stage Terronera development project and several exploration properties.
Its primary focus for 2024 has been its Terronera project in Jalisco, Mexico, which is under construction. Once complete, the new mine will become the company’s flagship operation. According to a 2023 update to its 2021 feasibility report, Terronera will produce an estimated 4 million ounces of silver per year over a 10 year mine life.
On July 24, Endeavour announced that construction at the site had progressed, with surface construction achieving 77 percent completion. The company said it should be ready for dry commissioning during Q3 2024 and that final earthworks and concrete pouring were also expected to take place during the third quarter.
Endeavour reported on August 19 that, following a failure that occurred at the primary ball mill trunnion on August 12, it had resumed processing at its Guanacevi mine site. However, the company noted that its processing capacity would be halved during a ramp up with temporary modifications. At the time, it stated that permanent repairs to return to regular capacity should take 16 weeks for fabrication and installation.
The company estimated that silver production for the year would be 900,000 to 1.1 million ounces lower than previous guidance due to this.
In Endeavour’s Q3 production results released on October 8, the company said the failure and temporary fix had reduced throughput at the mill to 565 metric tons per day, resulting in production of 847,717 ounces of silver, a decrease of 24 percent compared to Q3 2023. For the first nine months of the year, Endeavour produced 3.65 million ounces of silver, 15 percent lower year-over-year.
Endeavour expects Guanacevi to be back to full operations in December.
Shares of Endeavour reached a year-to-date high of C$6.80 on July 15.
5. Defiance Silver (TSXV:DEF)
Year-to-date gain: 129.17 percent
Market cap: C$135.07 million
Share price: C$0.66
Explorer Defiance Silver is working to advance its district-scale Zacatecas silver project in Zacatecas, Mexico.
The project consists of a 4,300 hectare land package and includes four project areas: San Acacio, Lucito, Panuco and Lagartos. Both San Acacio and Lagartos have seen previous exploration and mining activity.
On January 15, the company announced results from its 2023 drill program at the San Acacio target, reporting well-developed silver and zinc values with elevated gold and copper. This includes a highlighted assay of 223.53 g/t silver over 12.82 meters with an interval of 306.86 g/t silver over 7.79 meters.
Defiance provided an update on April 15 on a surface-sampling campaign at the Lucita target. The results show widespread high-grade polymetallic mineralization, with Defiance highlighting grades of up to 795 g/t silver from Lucita North and 2,350 g/t silver from Lucita South. The company said the results reinforce the district-scale potential at Zacatecas.
On July 29, the company announced it closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The aggregate gross proceeds for both rounds came to a total of C$3.22 million, which the company intends to use for exploration and general working capital.
Shares of Defiance reached a year-to-date high of C$0.425 on May 15.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Acquisition of Joaquin Silver District Completes
Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) refers to the announcement on 20 August 2024 regarding the proposed acquisition of Minera Joaquin S.R.L, the 100% owner of the mineral claims that make up the Joaquin project, and the 100% acquisition of the mineral titles that make up the Cerro Puntudo project (collectively the “Joaquin Project”).
Following the satisfaction of all required approvals and consents, and execution of final definitive legal agreements between Pan American Silver Corp. (“PAAS”) and USL, the Company is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of the Joaquin Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 100% acquisition of two contiguous properties (Joaquin and Cerro Puntudo) totalling 35,G46Ha.
- Joaquin contains a historical Foreign Estimate1 of 16.7Mt at 136gpt silver equivalent (AgEq2) for 73Moz AgEq (68Moz Ag, 64koz Au) in the La Negra and La Morocha deposits.
- Strategically located 60km west of USL’s G1Moz AgEq Cerro Leon resource2 and portfolio, enhancing future development options, with added scale and economics.
- Historical Foreign Estimates exclude adjacent Cerro Puntudo mineral properties which host the along strike extensions of the La Negra and La Morocha deposits.
- USL is planning a comprehensive exploration program on four advanced prospects, aiming to boost current Foreign Estimates and publish a maiden JORC (2012) MRE.
- Historical drill holes that fall outside the current resource:
- La Negra Feeder: 4.5m at 16GGgpt Ag, 22gpt Au from 272m
- La Negra Extension: 3m at 2723gpt Ag, 4.1gpt Au from 54m
- La Morocha Extension: 8m at 226gpt Ag, 0.5gpt Au from 189m
- Cerro Puntudo is host to numerous vein targets (Brunilda, La Esmeralda, Isabella) with high silver gold values at surface that are untested by drilling.
- The transaction includes camp infrastructure and a mining and access agreement valid until 2034.
- Upfront consideration of USD$2m funded from existing cash reserves, with future payments of USD$2m on publication of an economic study supporting a mineral resource at the Joaquin project and USD$8m on commercial production.
Cautionary Statement
(a) The estimates of mineralisation included in this announcement are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 JORC Code) and is a “Foreign Estimate”
(b) A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the Foreign Estimate as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code.
(c) It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the Foreign Estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
Figure 1: Joaquin and Cerro Puntudo project location
The information in this Announcement that relates to foreign estimates of mineralisation has been extracted from information contained in the Company’s ASX announcement of 20 August 2024. USL confirms that it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to the foreign estimates of mineralisation that materially impacts on the reliability of those foreign estimates or USL’s ability to verify the foreign estimates a mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with Appendix 5A (JORC Code). USL confirms that the supporting information provided in the initial market announcement of 20 August 2024 continues to apply and has not materially changed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Unico Silver Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor
Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (“Silver Crown”, “SCRi”, the “Corporation”, or the “Company”) (Cboe: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) is excited to announce the appointment of Salman Partners as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.
CEO of Salman Partners, industry icon Terry Salman raised over $20 billion for over 400 exploration and mining companies. His 35+ year portfolio of experience includes executive roles at Nesbitt Thomson (acquired by BMO) where he was instrumental in forming the mining team and its mining conference in the 1990s.
Adding to his mining legacy is his dynamic public service presence, recently appointed to the Order of Canada for his contributions to mining exploration and for his generous philanthropy and community activism. He served with the United States Marine Corps and is a Vietnam veteran. Mr. Salman received an MBA from the University of Hartford. You can read about Mr. Salman’s life’s work in his recently published book “What We Give: From Marine to Philanthropist: A Memoir,” available at https://www.whatwegivebook.com/.
Mr. Salman remarked:“I am intrigued by this appointment as Strategic Advisor to Silver Crown Royalties. Silver Crown’s unique royalty model offers investors a new approach to silver investing. I look forward to an interesting and progress driven working relationship.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Terry Salman to our team as advisor. Terry’s decades of experience in mining finance combined with his deep industry insights and strong leadership make him an invaluable asset to our team. Terry’s commitment to excellence and his proven track record in the sector will be instrumental as we continue to grow and achieve our strategic objectives”, commented Peter Bures CEO of Silver Crown Royalties
ABOUT SALMAN PARTNERS
Salman Partners is an independent advisory firm with a distinguished 30-year history in the financial services industry. Since its incorporation in September 1994, the firm has evolved from its origins as a licensed broker-dealer in Canada and the United States to become a trusted advisor in the resource sector. Throughout its extensive history, Salman Partners has provided expert guidance to over 400 companies, maintaining a rich tradition of excellence and integrity in financial advisory services.
ABOUT SILVER CROWN ROYALTIES INC.
Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a publicly traded, revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenue and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.
For further information, please contact:
Silver Crown Royalties Inc.
Peter Bures
Chairman and CEO
Telephone: (416) 481-1744
Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to statements with respect to SCRi’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives in the future and its ability to target additional operational silver-producing projects. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi’s ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi’s business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Click here to connect with Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe:SCRI, OTCQX:SLCRF, FRA:QS0) to receive an Investor Presentation
First Majestic Produces 5.5 Million AgEq Oz in Q3 2024 Consisting of 2.0 Million Silver Ounces and 41,761 Gold Ounces
Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Higher Q3 Silver Equivalent Production: The Company produced 5.5 million AgEq ounces in Q3 2024 representing a 4% increase when compared to 5.3 million AgEq ounces produced in the previous quarter, primarily due to increased gold production at San Dimas and Santa Elena.
Continued Active Exploration Program: The Company completed a total of 50,020 metres ("m") of drilling across its mines in Mexico and its Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Nevada, U.S.A. during the third quarter, representing a continued increase in exploration compared to Q2. Throughout the quarter, 28 drill rigs were active consisting of 14 rigs at San Dimas, nine rigs at Santa Elena, three rigs at Jerritt Canyon and two rigs at La Encantada.
High-Grade Gold and Silver Discovery: The Company announced the discovery of a new, high-grade gold and silver vein hosted system - the Navidad system - at the Santa Elena property (see news release dated July 30, 2024). The new discovery was made adjacent to the Company's 100%-owned, and currently producing, Ermitaño mine. First Majestic is focusing its exploration efforts on Navidad as seven of the nine active rigs at Santa Elena have been allocated to drilling this new vein system.
Jerritt Canyon Mine Exploration Program Commenced: Jerritt Canyon's 2024 exploration program commenced at the beginning of the third quarter. The exploration program is focused on new, never explored before, targets on the recently permitted U.S. Forest Lands on First Majestic's large Nevada land package (30,821 hectares, 119 square miles).
Safety Performance: In Q3 2024, the consolidated Total Reportable Incident Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") was 0.50, consistent with the previous quarter and well below the Company's target KPI of
San Dimas Hydroelectric plant, Las Truchas, at Full Capacity: As a result of a period of continued rain this year following extended drought conditions, the Company's Las Truchas hydroelectric plant, in Durango, is back at full capacity. Las Truchas provides reliable, efficient and renewable energy at lower costs, and with a lower carbon footprint, to the San Dimas mine.
Conversion to Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") at San Dimas: As part of its ongoing cost and carbon reduction initiatives, First Majestic is actively reviewing the replacement of the diesel generators used for on-site back-up power at San Dimas with LNG units. This will generate substantial cost-savings and will result in a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 25%, when back-up power is required.
First Mint Inauguration: First Mint, LLC, the Company's 100%-owned and operated minting facility in Nevada, USA, celebrated its Grand Opening on September 26, 2024. While commissioning and silver bullion sales commenced in March, the inauguration celebrated the mint's progress to-date on implementing innovative production and fulfillment processes at the state-of-the-art facility. The mint commissioned several pieces of new equipment including coin presses and lasers for coin manufacturing, and is on track to receiving ISO 9001 certification. First Mint enables First Majestic to turn its mined silver into an array of finished bullion products for direct sale to the public and offers manufacturing capacity for third-party demand. More information is available at www.firstmint.com.
"Santa Elena continues to deliver strong performance, quarter after quarter" said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "The continued impressive operational results at Santa Elena, along with the recent Navidad discovery make this a truly world-class district. Our team is also focused on improving operational performance at San Dimas; we are encouraged by the recent agreement reached with the union and are working hard to finish the year on a strong note. During Q3, we built up water inventory levels at the La Encantada plant and increased throughput rates to in excess of 3,000 tpd by the end of the quarter. We anticipate Q4 to be a stronger quarter at La Encantada, enabling us to meet our revised annual production guidance for the year."
Production Details Table:
|Q3
|Q3
|Y/Y
|Q2
|Q/Q
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Consolidated Production Results
|2024
|Change
|678,397
|670,203
|1%
|Ore processed/tonnes milled
|674,570
|1%
|5,490,416
|6,285,790
|(13)%
|Total production - Silver equivalent ounces
|5,289,439
|4%
|1,967,574
|2,461,868
|(20)%
|Silver ounces produced
|2,104,181
|(6)%
|41,761
|46,720
|(11)%
|Gold ounces produced
|39,339
|6%
Quarterly Mine-by-Mine Production Table:
|Mine
|Ore
Processed
|Tonnes
per Day
|Ag Grade
(g/t)
|Au Grade
(g/t)
|Ag
Recovery
|Au
Recovery
|Ag Oz Produced
|Au Oz Produced
|AgEq Oz Produced
|Santa Elena
|259,919
|2,856
|68
|3.50
|67%
|94%
|376,203
|27,435
|2,685,375
|San Dimas
|195,279
|2,146
|188
|2.12
|89%
|95%
|1,046,340
|12,582
|2,110,905
|La Encantada
|223,200
|2,453
|110
|0.01
|69%
|90%
|545,031
|59
|550,042
|Jerritt Canyon*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,684
|144,093
*Jerritt Canyon was placed on temporary suspension in March 2023. In-circuit recovery efforts performed in Q3 2024 resulted in production of 1,684 gold ounces.
- Certain amounts shown may not add exactly to the total amount due to rounding differences.
- The Ag:Au ratio used in the calculation of silver equivalent ounces was 84:1.
Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine:
Santa Elena produced 2,685,375 AgEq ounces, 4% above the prior quarter, consisting of 376,203 ounces of silver and 27,435 ounces of gold.
The mill processed a total of 259,919 tonnes of ore, slightly higher than the prior quarter with average silver and gold head grades relatively consistent at 68 g/t and 3.50 g/t, respectively.
Consolidated silver and gold recoveries averaged 67% and 94%, respectively, during the quarter. Silver recovery increased 1% while gold recovery remained consistent when compared to the prior quarter. Metallurgical recoveries remained strong due to the continuous operational optimization of the new dual-circuit plant.
During the quarter, nine drill rigs consisting of seven surface rigs and two underground rigs completed 14,796 metres of drilling on the property, following on the 15,591 m and 9,991 m drilled in Q2 and Q1 this year, respectively.
San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine:
San Dimas produced 2,110,905 AgEq ounces during the quarter consisting of 1,046,340 ounces of silver and 12,582 ounces of gold. Silver production decreased by 8%, while gold production increased by 4%, when compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in silver production was driven by lower silver grades and silver recoveries offset by an increase in ore tonnes processed. The increase in gold production was driven by an increase in processed ore, offset by a slightly lower gold grade.
The mill processed a total of 195,279 tonnes of ore, an increase of 7% compared to the prior quarter, with average silver and gold grades of 188 g/t and 2.12 g/t, respectively, compared with 210 g/t and 2.15 g/t in Q2.
Silver and gold recoveries during the quarter averaged 89% and 95%, respectively, compared to 92% and 95% in the previous quarter.
The West Block, Central Block and Sinaloa Graben areas contributed approximately 29%, 40% and 31%, respectively, of the total production during the quarter.
Negotiations with the unionized workers continued throughout the quarter, and an agreement was reached in August. Labour and operating efficiencies have improved as a result, and management anticipates improved production levels in Q4 at San Dimas.
During the quarter, a total of 14 drill rigs consisting of four surface rigs and 10 underground rigs completed 29,172 m of drilling on the property, following on the 31,249 m and 26,363 m drilled in Q2 and Q1 this year, respectively.
La Encantada Silver Mine:
During the quarter, La Encantada produced 545,031 ounces of silver, representing a 7% decrease compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in silver grade offset by an increase in silver recovery.
Water inventory levels at the plant achieved capacity by the end of the quarter, enabling plant ore throughput rates to return to targeted levels. As a result, in the month of September alone, La Encantada produced 232,968 ounces of silver, or approximately 43% of the total Q3 silver production at the mine. Management anticipates Q4 production at La Encantada to revert to historical levels.
The mill processed a total of 223,200 tonnes of ore with an average silver grade of 110 g/t. Stope production from the new Beca Zone contributed 88,444 tonnes with average silver grades of 111 g/t.
Silver recovery for the quarter was 69%, representing a 15% increase when compared to 60% recovery in the prior quarter.
During the quarter, two surface drill rigs completed 1,862 m of drilling on the property, representing a 207% increase when compared to the prior quarter.
Q3 2024 EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company is planning to release its third quarter 2024 unaudited financial results, announce its third quarter dividend payment, and the shareholder record and payable dates for the dividend, on November 7, 2024.
Gonzalo Mercado, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.
First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.
On September 5, 2024, First Majestic and Gatos Silver, Inc. announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gatos Silver's common stock. The proposed transaction would consolidate three world-class, producing silver mining districts in Mexico to create a leading intermediate primary silver producer. Information relating to the proposed transaction can be found on the Company's website.
For further information, contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: timing for the release of the Company's Q3 2024 unaudited financial results; the substantial cost-savings and reduction in carbon emissions expected from converting to LNG at San Dimas with respect to back-up power; La Encantada experiencing a stronger Q4 in terms of production as compared with Q3, enabling the Company to meet its revised 2024 production guidance; expected improvements in production levels at San Dimas for Q4 2024; and timing for the announcement of the Company's third quarter dividend payment and the shareholder record and payable dates in connection with such dividend payment. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; general economic conditions including inflation risks; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226883
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
SilverCrest Provides Third Quarter Operational Results and Conference Call Details
Record Revenue, Positioned to Meet or Exceed 2024 Sales Guidance
TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV
SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide interim operational results for the third quarter of 2024 ("Q3 2024") from the Company's Las Chispas Operation located in Sonora, Mexico . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. Certain amounts shown in this news release may not total to exact amounts due to rounding differences.
Q3 2024 Operating Highlights
- Recovered 14,928 ounces ("oz") gold and 1.41 million ounces silver, or 2.60 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") 1 ounces.
- Sold 15,204 ounces gold and 1.45 million ounces silver, or 2.66 million AgEq ounces.
- Generated record revenue of $80.4 million , a 10% increase from Q2 2024.
- Average realized prices of $2,472 /oz gold and $29.48 /oz silver, increases of 11% and 6% respectively from Q2 2024.
- Treasury assets increased 29% from Q2 2024 to $158.2 million , including $120.9 million cash and $37.4 million bullion.
N. Eric Fier , CEO commented, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of record revenues, a testament to consistent performance from the Las Chispas Operation, coupled with strong metal prices. With silver equivalent sales of 7.9 million ounces in the first three quarters of the year, we are well positioned to deliver at or above the top end of our 2024 annual sales guidance of 10 to 10.3 million ounces AgEq. Our treasury assets continued to grow with increases to both our cash (up 23%) and bullion holdings (up 56%) leading to an ending position of $158.2 million .
Ore mined in the quarter increased by 24% from the previous quarter and continues to track ahead of plan as we benefit from maintaining two underground mining contractors. This acceleration of our mining rate has allowed us to increase our operational flexibility. During the quarter, our team successfully performed capacity testing at the plant which resulted in higher throughput for a portion of the quarter. As planned, we expect plant throughput to return to the range of 1,200 tonnes per day for the remainder of the year.
We are proud to deliver another strong quarter of operational results and look forward to releasing our full financial results on November 12, 2024."
____________________
1 Silver equivalent ("AgEq") ratio used in this news release of 79.51:1 based on the Las Chispas Operation Technical Report, dated September 5, 2023 with an effective date of July 19, 2023.
Q3 2024 Operational Highlights
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
Unit
2024
2023
2024
2023
Ore mined
tonnes
124,229
83,800
309,985
222,300
Ore milled (a)
tonnes
121,775
114,500
325,793
326,900
Average daily mill throughput
tpd
1,324
1,245
1,189
1,197
Gold (Au)
Average processed grade
gpt
3.87
4.35
4.35
4.42
Process recovery
%
98.5 %
98.3 %
98.5 %
98.1 %
Recovered
oz
14,928
15,700
44,950
45,600
Sold
oz
15,204
14,500
44,704
42,100
Average realized price
$/oz
2,472
1,931
2,258
1,933
Silver (Ag)
Average processed grade
gpt
366
413
416
427
Process recovery
%
98.3 %
98.1 %
98.2 %
96.1 %
Recovered
million oz
1.41
1.49
4.28
4.31
Sold
million oz
1.45
1.53
4.30
4.34
Average realized price
$/oz
29.48
23.41
26.94
23.60
Silver equivalent (AgEq)
Average processed grade
gpt
674
759
762
778
Process recovery
%
98.4 %
98.2 %
98.4 %
97.0 %
Recovered
million oz
2.60
2.74
7.85
7.93
Sold
million oz
2.66
2.68
7.85
7.69
(a) Ore milled includes material from stockpiles and ore mined.
Q3 2024 Conference Call
The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 will be released after market on November 12, 2024.
A conference call to discuss the Company's Q3 2024 operational and financial results will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET . To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
Date & Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Telephone: North America Toll Free: 1-800-274-8461
Conference ID: SILVER (745837)
Webcast: https://silvercrestmetals.com/investors/presentations/
Qualified Persons Statement
The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng, CEO for SilverCrest, who has reviewed and approved its contents.
ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver , BC. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora , Mexico. SilverCrest has an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering, and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the amount of future production of gold and silver over any period; the strategic plans and expectations for the Company's operation and exploration program; working capital requirements; expected recoveries; expected cash costs and outflows; and the timing of release of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 . Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: present and future business strategies; continued commercial operations at the Las Chispas Operation; the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and silver; estimates of capital and operating costs; production estimates; estimates of mineral resources, mineral reserves and metallurgical recoveries and mining operational risk; the reliability of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; mining and development costs; the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to exploration programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies and changes in Mexican mining legislation. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-provides-third-quarter-operational-results-and-conference-call-details-302273424.html
SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/10/c8888.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Pan American Silver to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. A conference call and webcast are planned for 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time:
11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Dial-in numbers:
1-888-259-6580 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-416-764-8624 (international participants)
Conference ID:
97750876
Webcast:
The live webcast, presentation slides and the report for the third quarter of 2024 will be available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/events-and-presentations /. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008078190/en/
For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Latest News
Eastern Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.