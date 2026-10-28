ServiceNow launches Control Tower Alliance to help enterprises adopt AI safely at scale

Founding members of the new program include Anthropic, AWS, Cisco, HiddenLayer, Kong, NVIDIA, Okta, OpenAI, Stripe, WitnessAI, Zenity
Control Tower Alliance commits curated integrations and pretested partner solutions for enterprise-wide governance orchestrated by the ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced the ServiceNow Control Tower Alliance, a new ecosystem of leading companies in AI, cloud infrastructure, security, governance, value measurement and token metering, who will work with ServiceNow to help customers adopt trusted enterprise AI safely at scale. Founding members of the new program include Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, HiddenLayer, Kong, NVIDIA, Okta, OpenAI, Stripe, WitnessAI, and Zenity . Members will help ServiceNow customers turn AI into business impact discovered, observed, and governed through the ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower.
The ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower has one clear mission: give customers a centralized control plane to discover, secure, govern, observe, and measure enterprise AI. The Control Tower Alliance extends this mission with AI innovators, cloud providers, security companies, governance platforms, and technology partners aiming to help customers safely put AI to work for people. The Control Tower Alliance will coexist alongside the ServiceNow Store and Workflow Data Network Partner Passport programs.
"As AI agents have exploded in number and capacity, it's become clear that no single solution, no matter how powerful, can see everything, protect anything on its own. AI governance requires an ecosystem of partners willing to innovate together on an open platform to protect every vulnerable point in an enterprise," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer and chief operating officer, ServiceNow. "Through the Control Tower Alliance, we are working with industry leaders to build governance and security that keeps pace with innovation to give customers the visibility, control and confidence to transform with AI."
The Control Tower Alliance is designed for partners to work with ServiceNow in three ways:
- Build together: Partners and ServiceNow will collaborate on building differentiated solutions that run on the Super Intelligence Control Tower and are easy for customers to deploy. For partners, this means building on the platform enterprises already use to govern AI, rather than offering a standalone tool that customers have to integrate themselves.
- Deliver with governance: Curated, pre-integrated solutions pass ServiceNow qualification and certification, and shared standards for agent identity and safety guardrails keep AI accountable to the business.
- Sell and lead together: Select partners and ServiceNow collaborate to integrate their solutions with Control Tower, to create unique offerings that are sold and supported globally by ServiceNow, so that partners don't have to build a path to enterprise buyers alone.
For customers, the alliance means a curated set of AI solutions that have passed ServiceNow qualification, certification and integration testing before they are listed. Customers can adopt integrated solutions faster, with governance in place from the start, and scale AI with confidence.
Founding Member Comments
- "Enterprises are moving rapidly from AI pilots to production, and security and governance must be built in from the start," said DJ Sampath, SVP and GM of AI Software and Platform, Cisco. "By connecting Cisco AI Defense with ServiceNow, customers can now bring AI asset visibility and security findings and ultimately drive remediation. We are pleased to join the ServiceNow Control Tower Alliance as a launch partner, and together, we're helping organizations scale AI securely."
- "As enterprises move AI from experimentation into mission-critical business operations, security must be foundational to that transformation. HiddenLayer brings purpose-built, complete AI security to the partnership, while ServiceNow brings the enterprise platform and workflow orchestration needed to turn intelligence into action at scale," said Christopher Sestito, CEO and co-founder, HiddenLayer. "Together, we're helping orgs address emerging agentic threats while building the confidence to deploy AI agents broadly across their business."
- "ServiceNow is bringing the enterprise context and governance needed to scale AI with confidence," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder, Kong. "We're proud to help extend that governance into real-time enforcement across the APIs, models, and tools that AI agents depend on."
- "As AI agents take on more work, enterprises need to know exactly what they can do and what they can't," said Pat Lee, VP of Strategic Partnerships, NVIDIA. "ServiceNow gives agents the workflows and business context to get work done. NVIDIA OpenShell enforces the boundaries at runtime. The Control Tower Alliance brings these technologies together so enterprises can scale agents across the business with clear permissions, visibility and control."
- "Enterprise AI adoption stalls when organizations lack a central way to cut off a rogue agent's access," said Ely Kahn, chief product officer, Okta. "The Control Tower Alliance furthers our ongoing work with ServiceNow, which combines their containment decision layer with Okta's kill switch capability to block new token requests from agents acting beyond their intended scope. Looking ahead, our shared vision is to advance the open standards needed to make a cross-platform kill switch possible, helping our customers revoke an agent's access across necessary systems without disrupting the broader ecosystem."
- "AI is changing how enterprises charge for software, with pricing increasingly tied to usage and outcomes," said Scott Woody, CEO & founder of Metronome, a Stripe product. "We're joining the Control Tower Alliance to help businesses put those models into practice with reliable billing, real-time visibility into usage, and controls on spending."
- "The integration of WitnessAI's unique LLMs designed to understand behavioral intent and ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower brings new levels of AI policy control, usage analytics, and cost controls," said Dan Graves, Chief Product Officer, WitnessAI. "Behavioral-based prompt routing ensures that human and nonhuman workers are productive without breaking regulations or budgets."
- "Partnering with ServiceNow gives enterprises the confidence and control to put AI agents to work across the business," said Ben Kliger, CEO, Zenity. "Zenity pioneered AI Agent Security and continues to define the category, with deep protection and control across the agent lifecycle. ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower extends that security across the enterprise, embedding it into the workflows customers already rely on. As a founding member of the Control Tower Alliance, Zenity is helping shape how enterprises govern, secure and scale the next generation of AI agents."
Additional Information
More information about the ServiceNow Control Tower Alliance is here .
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to the ServiceNow Control Tower Alliance. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities, integrations, alliance offerings, collaborations with alliance members, and expected benefits to ServiceNow and its customers. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in developing, integrating, certifying, and deploying the alliance offerings; (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI; (iii) challenges associated with collaboration among alliance members and third-party technology providers; and (iv) uncertainty as to whether customer demand and sales will justify the investments in the alliance offerings and related product capabilities. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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