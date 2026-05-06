ServiceNow Build Agent now works inside every major AI coding tool, governed by default

Build Agent in ServiceNow Studio lets any developer build production-ready apps and AI agents using natural language prompts
Developers can now build from any integrated developer environment or AI coding agent with full context and governance from ServiceNow
Free access to App Engine Management Center governs every app before deployment; reimagined AI Agent Studio simplifies agent creation at scale
Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026 ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, announced that it has made Build Agent generally available in ServiceNow Studio and extended its core skills into Cursor, Windsurf, Claude Code, and GitHub Copilot — so developers can build from any environment with full ServiceNow AI Platform context and governance. Free access to App Engine Management Center helps keep applications governed before deployment, while a reimagined AI Agent Studio simplifies how builders create and scale AI agents.
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AI coding tools have made it faster than ever to generate code, but applications built outside governed platforms often introduce risk, create technical debt, and fail to meet compliance requirements. The result: a growing shadow development problem where ungoverned apps multiply faster than IT can secure them—and every app built but never adopted is wasted AI investment. At the same time, platform administrators, business analysts, and citizen developers, the people closest to business problems, have lacked AI-native tools that make it easy to build. ServiceNow addresses both challenges by expanding who can build enterprise applications, while helping ensure everything built meets enterprise standards by default.
"Vibe coding is transforming how fast people can build. But speed without governance and an enterprise runtime produce apps that too often look ready but aren't," said Jithin Bhasker, group vice president and general manager of Creator Workflows and App Engine at ServiceNow. "We're making it possible for anyone to build on ServiceNow using the tools they already know and love, whether that's their IDE, their coding agent, or their design tools, and ensure what they build is enterprise ready from the moment they hit deploy."
Build anywhere, run and govern everything on ServiceNow
Whether a developer works inside ServiceNow Studio , from their preferred IDE, or with any AI coding agent, the experience is now AI-native and -governed.
Build Agent' s core skills are now available through the ServiceNow SDK, giving developers full platform intelligence anywhere they build. Once deployed to the ServiceNow AI Platform, every application inherits enterprise-grade audit trails, security checks, compliance, scalability, and performance. Developers also get their own sandbox environment to test and validate before going live. Once live, every application connects directly to the workflows, data, and systems that get work done across the enterprise. For those who prefer the security and context of building directly on the platform, Build Agent is now powered by Anthropic models. This enables longer context sessions, so developers can work through entire application builds without losing continuity.
Build Agent also connects to external partner tools as an MCP Client, pulling design specs from Figma, requirements from Miro, and code context from GitHub.
Customize and extend existing applications
For the millions of customizations enterprises make to their ServiceNow environments each year, Build Agent now works across the entire platform, including out-of-the-box applications, not just custom apps built from scratch.
Until now, that work depended on a limited pool of specialized ServiceNow developers, creating backlogs that slowed the business. Build Agent can now operate across application scopes enabling any developer to customize and extend existing ServiceNow applications and workflows directly with AI-native development.
Build Agent is now also embedded in ServiceNow Studio, the primary development environment for ServiceNow's developer community. Because Build Agent understands the live instance, including existing data models, configurations, and policies, it can generate complete applications with workflows, catalog items, UI components, and configurations in a single session.
Create and deploy AI agents at scale
Building enterprise AI agents has traditionally required deep platform expertise. The reimagined AI Agent Studio changes that with a guided, conversational creation experience that makes it easier for a broader range of builders to create and deploy AI agents.
When developers build custom applications with Build Agent, in-app AI agents are now embedded into app workflows by default. These agents answer questions, surface insights, and take action on behalf of end users, all within the context of the application and under full AI Control Tower oversight. The app gets smarter after deployment, not just during development.
Run and govern on the ServiceNow AI Platform
As AI-native development accelerates the pace of app and agent creation, the platform's governance layer helps ensure nothing ships without meeting enterprise standards.
App Engine Management Center (AEMC) is now available to all ServiceNow customers at no additional cost. Customers building with Build Agent get deployment approvals, release management, and application lifecycle governance — from AI-assisted development to governed deployment.
Build Agent also includes a self-healing test loop that validates generated work against quality gates and to help ensure what it produces is reliable and maintainable over time. Custom Instructions let customers encode their own development standards into Build Agent, so AI-assisted development reflects each organization's unique patterns and policies.
What customers and partners say about ServiceNow Build Agent
Cox Automotive
"In the automotive industry, where speed, precision, and reliability are critical, deployment challenges can quickly impact both operations and customer experience," said Jason Riggins, AVP enterprise operations at Cox Automotive. "At Cox Automotive, moving away from manual processes with ServiceNow has helped us automate the entire lifecycle—from development to production—with built-in governance. We've reduced errors, accelerated delivery, and created a more reliable path to production. More importantly, we're laying the foundation for AI-driven automation, where speed and control go hand in hand."
Plat4mation
"ServiceNow Build Agent has changed how our teams can move from idea to enterprise-ready application. With a recent customer, we modernized an outdated process and built a fully functional, production-ready ServiceNow workflow in hours instead of weeks," said Elmer de Valk, CEO at Plat4mation. "Build Agent generated nearly 80% of the application automatically, and our architects were able to govern the quality from day one. That combination of speed and enterprise-grade quality is exactly what build partners and customers have been waiting for."
Availability
- Build Agent in ServiceNow Studio with support for all application scopes — Generally available
- Build Agent Skills for use with agentic development tools like Claude Code — April 2026
- Build Agent MCP Client and ecosystem integrations — Expected second quarter 2026
- Reimagined AI Agent Studio — Expected second quarter 2026
- AEMC freemium tier — Expected third quarter 2026
Full details can be found in the ServiceNow Store .
Additional Information
Read more about Build Agent here.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's AI platform innovations. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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