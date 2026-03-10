Service Providers Rapidly Expand Across Affordable, Luxury, and Mixed-Use MDUs With SmartMDU on the Calix One Platform

Blue Stream Fiber, XMission, and Aervivo scale faster with SmartMDU on the Calix One platform to deliver secure, move-in-ready connectivity and operational efficiency across diverse property models
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced Blue Stream Fiber , XMission , and Aervivo are leveraging the Calix One ™ platform with SmartMDU ™ to accelerate growth in the multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market. MDUs are a critical expansion opportunity, accounting for more than one-third of housing in the United States. Through their partnership with Calix, these service providers are connecting diverse property types, delivering secure, move-in-ready internet for residents, achieving near-perfect satisfaction scores, and accelerating time to revenue. The result is a repeatable, scalable model for winning the MDU market.
Across the MDU market, connectivity is foundational to both resident experiences and property competitiveness. Developers and property managers increasingly expect turnkey property-wide connectivity for new projects and upgrades for existing properties. Service providers are responding by standardizing on SmartMDU—integrated with the Calix One platform—to gain a flexible toolkit that simplifies the deployment of secure, scalable managed Wi-Fi across MDU environments, such as affordable, luxury multi-family, and mixed-use housing communities.
Since its October 2024 launch , purpose-built SmartMDU managed Wi-Fi has continued to evolve with new capabilities and hardware. In 2025, Calix introduced new Wi-Fi 7 systems—including the GigaPro® 7p6 ceiling-mount and GigaSpire® 7u4 compact unit—built for high-performance, low-latency connectivity in apartment-ready form factors. Now Calix is adding resident self-serve activation through a simple in-unit QR code. Residents can connect immediately at move-in. Service providers can reduce operational friction while elevating the onboarding experience for residents and property managers.
In partnership with Calix, service providers are increasingly adopting SmartMDU on the Calix One platform to accelerate growth across diverse property models:
- Blue Stream Fiber deploys across a growing apartment portfolio, achieving a 4.9+/5 satisfaction rating. The Florida-based, multi-state service provider is preparing to add 15+ properties in 2026 to streamline operations across its growing portfolio. As an early adopter, Blue Stream Fiber is leveraging their partnership with Calix to standardize MDU deployments on SmartMDU, train teams through Calix University , and quickly deliver personalized connectivity experiences for managers of multi-family properties and residents.
- XMission rapidly connects a 62-unit mixed-use development. Expanding from projects like ArtSpace Norbridge Court in Utah to broader portfolio agreements across the western United States, XMission is leveraging SmartMDU to deliver scalable property-wide connectivity that is simple for property teams to manage. The superior connected home experience is powered by GigaSpire systems and the resident-facing XWi Home app, built on Command IQ ®, which includes Protect IQ ® advanced cybersecurity and Experience IQ ® network controls. Supporting existing buildings, renovations, and new construction alike, XMission is demonstrating how quickly regional service providers can scale secure whole-property connectivity across multi-family environments.
- Aervivo kicks off large-scale MDU expansion across six states, targeting 330+ underserved affordable-living communities. Building on a 148-unit public housing deployment funded through the Massachusetts Residential Retrofit Program , the service provider utilizes the Calix One platform to bring secure, reliable connected experiences to public and market-rate housing in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Utah. More than 50 percent of residents adopted service in the first month, and nearly 2,000 units are already live across 13 communities. Aervivo plans to deploy SmartMDU in the second quarter of 2026 to streamline operations and fuel expansion across affordable and market-rate housing.
Gavin Keirans, chief executive officer at Blue Stream Fiber, said: "We saw a clear need in the market for true turnkey, property-wide MDU solutions—and wanted to offer a solution that could scale with our growth. Partnering with Calix made sense because SmartMDU offered a complete platform, and together we've proven its impact, with properties achieving a 4.9+ out of 5 satisfaction score—and have 15 more properties queued for launch. This collaboration has strengthened SmartMDU in the field, accelerated our growth, and showcased what's possible when two companies innovate together."
Calix customers deploying SmartMDU benefit from Calix University training and certification alongside the award-winning Calix Success ™ organization. Customers receive hands-on guidance spanning network design, optimization, and ongoing service delivery for MDU communities—backed by 24/7 operational support.
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "MDUs are not one-size-fits-all. You have luxury high-rises, affordable communities, mixed-use developments—each with different operational needs and resident expectations. SmartMDU, built on the Calix One platform, gives service providers a flexible foundation to support every model with a single architecture. Property managers get simpler operations, visibility, and control. Providers get a scalable way to deploy faster, differentiate their service, and capture growth in an increasingly competitive market."
Calix continues to advance the Calix One platform, including the recent introduction of agentic capabilities. Discover SmartMDU on the Calix One platform.
