Sensus Healthcare to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Hold Business Update Conference Call on February 12, 2026

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces the company will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Management will hold a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review the results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link to receive a dial-in number and PIN to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0676 (International). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link , which is also in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com .

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until March 12, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, enter the replay code 1795391. An archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

