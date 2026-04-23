Sensus Healthcare to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold Business Update Conference Call on May 7, 2026

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company committed to providing highly effective, non-invasive treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Management will hold a conference call beginning at 4:30 pm Eastern time to review the results, provide a business update and answer questions.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link to receive a unique dial-in number to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0676 (International). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.
The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link or in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com .
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .
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Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
leigh@newstreetir.com