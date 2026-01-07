Sensus Healthcare to Hold Investor Meetings During JPM Week 2026 in San Francisco

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced that management will be meeting with members of the healthcare investment community January 12–14, 2026, in San Francisco during the 44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"With recently established coding by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services validating our superficial radiotherapy for the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, along with positive momentum with our Fair Deal Agreement program and an expanding international footprint, 2026 looks to be exciting and highly productive for Sensus," said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "We look forward to sharing the Sensus story as the global healthcare investment community kicks off the year in San Francisco."

Investors and others interested in scheduling a private meeting with Sensus Healthcare management at the Alliance Advisors IR's 22 nd Annual Investor Offsite Event during JPM Week should contact Tirth Patel at tpatel@allianceadvisors.com .

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ‘‘forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation (including the possibility of tariffs on equipment we export or materials we import), or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company's information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To date, the Middle East conflict, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other geopolitical uncertainties have not had any significant impact on our business, but we continue to monitor developments and will address them in future disclosures, if applicable.

Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

