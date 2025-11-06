Sensus Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) established coding validating superficial radiotherapy (SRT) for treating non-melanoma skin cancer
  • Revenues of $6.9 million
  • Shipped 16 SRT systems including three to China
  • Fair Deal Agreement (FDA) treatment volume increased 20% over the second quarter
  • Exited the quarter with $24.5 million in cash and no debt

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2025 and subsequent weeks include the following:

  • CMS established coding validating SRT for treating non-melanoma skin cancer
  • Revenues were $6.9 million
  • Net loss was $0.9 million, or $0.06 per share
  • Shipped 16 SRT systems, including 10 to a large customer and three internationally
  • 21 FDA sites were active with 11 pending to go live
  • Recorded a 20% increase in FDA treatment volume compared with the second quarter of 2025 and a 52% increase compared with the first quarter of 2025
  • Study published in Dermatologic Therapy demonstrated the efficacy of Sensus' SRT combined with punch excision to treat keloids

Management Commentary

"Earlier this week, CMS published first-ever dedicated CPT® codes for SRT that represents compelling economics and reimbursement certainty. These new codes narrow the gap between office-based reimbursement and hospital outpatient rates, and by leveling the playing field, they enable strengthening adoption for SRT," said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "We are extremely excited for our physician partners and customers, and especially for their patients, as this is clear validation of our SRT technology for treating non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids for years to come, supported by strong reimbursement. Internationally, we are laying groundwork for broader expansion following our MDSAP certification and are seeing strong interest across select markets."

"During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities and made progress in several areas across the business," added Mr. Sardano. "We shipped 16 SRT systems, including three to China, and saw healthy utilization trends within our Fair Deal Agreement program. FDA treatment volumes were up 20% over the second quarter and up 52% compared with the first quarter, underscoring the ongoing adoption among installed sites and the growing awareness of SRT and IG-SRT among patients and providers. We exited the quarter with $24.5 million in cash and no debt. Importantly, with nearly 100 systems in inventory, we are well positioned to respond quickly to market demand."

"In September we announced the publication of new clinical findings demonstrating that SRT offers significant benefit when combined with punch excision to treat keloids. This study is one of very few to examine punch excision debulking with SRT, and the findings reinforce SRT's versatility and medical relevance beyond aesthetics, helping further validate our technology's growing utility across multiple indications and procedures," concluded Mr. Sardano.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues were $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 21.6%. The number of units sold in the third quarter of 2025 was 16 compared to 27 in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue was primarily driven by a lower number of units sold to a large customer in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, slightly offset by revenue recognized from the new placement program under the Fair Deal Agreement.

Cost of sales was $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to higher costs of servicing systems and the cost associated with the new placement program compared with the prior-year period.

Gross profit was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 39.1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 59.1% in the corresponding period in 2024. The decreases were primarily driven by lower sales, higher costs of servicing systems and the cost associated with the new placement program.

General and administrative expense was $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, with the increase reflecting higher IT and professional services fees and compensation.

Selling and marketing expense was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, with the increase reflecting higher headcount and payroll costs due to commissions related to the new placement program.

Research and development expense was $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, with the increase reflecting significant lobbying costs related to billing code reimbursement, higher headcount and an increase in product development costs related to next-generation systems.

Other income of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 was related primarily to interest income.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was negative $2.4 million compared with positive $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense. Please see below for a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, and the reason these non-GAAP financial measures are provided.

Cash and cash equivalents were $24.5 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $22.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving line of credit at the end of either period.

Nine Month Financial Results

Revenues were $22.5 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $28.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 21.6%. The number of units sold in the first nine months of 2025 was 56 compared to 76 in the first nine months of 2024. The decrease in revenue was primarily driven by a lower number of units sold to a large customer, slightly offset by revenue recognized from the new placement program under the Fair Deal Agreement in the 2025 period.

Cost of sales was $12.6 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared with $11.4 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily related to higher costs of servicing systems and the cost associated with the new placement program in the 2025 period.

Gross profit was $10.0 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared with $17.3 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 44.4% in the first nine months of 2025 compared with 60.3% in the corresponding period in 2024. The decreases were primarily driven by lower sales, higher costs of servicing systems and the cost associated with the new placement program in the 2025 period.

General and administrative expense was $6.1 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared with $4.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher professional fees and insurance cost.

Selling and marketing expense was $5.1 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared with $3.6 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in tradeshow costs, payroll cost due to commissions related to the new placement program, and an increase in headcount.

Research and development expense was $5.9 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared with $2.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to significant lobbying costs related to billing code reimbursement, higher headcount and an increase in product development costs related to next-generation systems.

Other income of $0.5 million for the first nine months of 2025 and $0.7 million for the same period in 2024 relates primarily to interest income.

Net loss for the first nine months of 2025 was $4.6 million, or $0.28 per share, compared with net income of $5.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Sensus Healthcare management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, nor should it be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of Sensus Healthcare. Non-GAAP financial measures are not formally defined by GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by Sensus Healthcare. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors who follow the practice of some investment analysts who adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude items that may obscure underlying performance and distort comparability. A reconciliation of the GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedule below.

Sensus Healthcare, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income, as reported

$

(943

)

$

1,215

$

(4,552

)

$

5,101

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

98

53

283

154

Stock compensation expense

73

45

219

201

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,466

)

559

(2,079

)

1,965

Interest income, net

(160

)

(279

)

(528

)

(702

)

Adjusted EBITDA, non GAAP

$

(2,398

)

$

1,593

$

(6,657

)

$

6,719

Conference Call and Webcast

Sensus Healthcare will host an investment community conference call today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time during which management will discuss these financial results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link to receive a unique dial-in number to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0676 (International). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link or in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sensushealthcare.com .

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until December 6 th by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, enter the replay code 5165150. An archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ‘‘forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation (including the possibility of tariffs on equipment we export or materials we import), or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company's information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To date, the Middle East conflict, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other geopolitical uncertainties have not had any significant impact on our business, but we continue to monitor developments and will address them in future disclosures, if applicable.

Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

(Tables follow)

Sensus Healthcare, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30,

As of December 31,

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2025

2024

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,453

$

22,056

Accounts receivable, net

9,336

19,731

Inventories

13,040

10,097

Prepaid inventory

1,341

3,347

Other current assets

2,035

1,507

Total current assets

50,205

56,738

Property and equipment, net

2,522

1,997

Deferred tax asset

4,237

2,197

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

513

581

Other noncurrent assets

818

652

Total assets

$

58,295

$

62,165

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,619

$

4,811

Product warranties

279

329

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

257

204

Deferred revenue, current portion

648

541

Total current Liabilities

6,803

5,885

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

277

398

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

21

55

Total liabilities

7,101

6,338

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value – 50,000,000 authorized; 17,031,845 issued and 16,440,036 outstanding at September 30, 2025; 17,036,845 issued and 16,495,396 outstanding at December 31, 2024

169

169

Additional paid-in capital

46,014

45,795

Treasury stock, 591,809 and 541,449 shares at cost, at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(3,871

)

(3,571

)

Retained earnings

8,882

13,434

Total stockholders' equity

51,194

55,827

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

58,295

$

62,165

Sensus Healthcare, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues

$

6,884

$

8,839

$

22,543

$

28,741

Cost of sales

4,171

3,599

12,573

11,416

Gross profit

2,713

5,240

9,970

17,325

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing

1,546

1,309

5,122

3,575

General and administrative

1,917

1,573

6,111

4,731

Research and development

1,819

863

5,896

2,655

Total operating expenses

5,282

3,745

17,129

10,961

(Loss) income from operations

(2,569

)

1,495

(7,159

)

6,364

Other income:

Interest income, net

160

279

528

702

Other income, net

160

279

528

702

(Loss) income before income tax

(2,409

)

1,774

(6,631

)

7,066

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,466

)

559

(2,079

)

1,965

Net (loss) income

$

(943

)

$

1,215

$

(4,552

)

$

5,101

Net (loss) income per share – basic

$

(0.06

)

$

0.07

$

(0.28

)

$

0.31

diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

0.07

$

(0.28

)

$

0.31

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share – basic

16,320,036

16,321,131

16,327,233

16,304,913

diluted

16,320,036

16,345,749

16,327,233

16,332,485

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sensus HealthcareSRTSNASDAQ:SRTSLife Science Investing
SRTS
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo Bristol Myers Squibb... Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional excellent drilling results from the Galvani claims, which the Company recently acquired (see Sept. 12, 2022, press release) following a thorough due diligence review. The Galvani claims, as well as its... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Gold Investing

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Copper Investing

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting