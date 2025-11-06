Sensus Healthcare Named to TIME's America's Growth Leaders of 2026

Recognition in top 100 of this inaugural ranking of 500 companies reflects five-year growth performance, financial stability and stock performance
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced that it has been named to TIME 's list of America's Growth Leaders of 2026, developed in partnership with Statista Inc.
The ranking recognizes 500 U.S. publicly traded companies characterized by revenue growth, financial stability and stock performance. Sensus Healthcare's ranking as No. 72 demonstrates continued commercial momentum, global expansion and growing adoption of its superficial radiation therapy (SRT and IG-SRT) systems for the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids.
"This recognition by TIME underscores the remarkable dedication and success of our team, with an unwavering focus on customer service and patient outcomes," said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "Our focus on delivering safe, non-surgical solutions for treating skin cancer continues to drive strong growth in the U.S. and internationally, and we are honored to be among the top 100 of America's top performing growth leaders, especially from such a distinguished institution as TIME is. This recognition is a testament to all the physicians and patients who believed in Sensus Healthcare and our SRT technology. Quite simply, if SRT didn't have the amazing outcomes that it does for non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids, they would not have supported us for the past 15 years."
The full TIME list of America's Growth Leaders of 2026 is available here .
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company's information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106497917/en/
Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614