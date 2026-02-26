Sensus Healthcare Introduces Sensus Link, Brings Advanced Operating Capabilities to the SRT-100 Installed Base

Proprietary cloud-based software and add-on solution designed to provide current and future SRT-100 users with enhanced workflow, operating intelligence and clinical utility
Creates a scalable, recurring-revenue opportunity for Sensus tied to treatment workflows and necessary oversight services
Supports improved unit economics and expands Sensus' ability to serve Fair Deal Agreement customers and those who purchase a system
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, introduces Sensus Link, a cloud-based software and connectivity solution intended to expand advanced operating capabilities across the Company's SRT-100™ system installed base.
Through the combination of a new point-of-care software solution with cloud-based connectivity features, Sensus Link enables users of SRT-100 systems to access enhanced workflow, treatment documentation and operating intelligence. These capabilities historically were associated solely with more advanced image-guided and workstation platforms.
"Building upon recently enacted reimbursement codes that significantly improve physician economics for superficial radiotherapy, our priority is to broaden access to the full Sensus operating experience across our installed base," said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "Sensus Link is a natural next step and is the first of what we expect to be a series of enhancements under our Sensus Cloud™ initiative. It expands valuable capabilities to SRT-100 customers, supports improved serviceability and operating consistency, and creates a scalable recurring revenue opportunity tied to treatment workflows and required oversight services."
"As we move into 2026, we believe Sensus Link will strengthen our commercial offering across both direct purchase and Fair Deal Agreement customers," Sardano added. "Importantly, it enables practices to adopt an enhanced operating platform while maintaining flexibility in how they acquire and use our technology."
"Sensus Link is the first of several exciting innovations that will allow us to offer a streamlined integration of the latest technological advancements to both existing and new SRT-100 customers," added Carlton Chow, Chief Technology Officer of Sensus Healthcare.
Sensus Healthcare expects to initiate a phased commercial rollout of Sensus Link during 2026. The Company anticipates offering Sensus Link to both new SRT-100 customers and eligible existing customers, subject to commercial terms, implementation readiness and customer onboarding requirements.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ‘‘forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; the development by others of new products, treatments, or technologies that render our technology partially or wholly obsolete; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation (including the possibility of tariffs on equipment we export or materials we import), or other aspects of our business; the performance of the Company's information technology systems and its ability to maintain data security; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
To date, the geopolitical uncertainties other than those relating to China have not had any significant impact on our business, but we continue to monitor developments and will address them in future filings, if applicable.
Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.
