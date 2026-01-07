Sensus Healthcare Appoints Larry Biscotti to its Board of Directors

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced the appointment of Larry Biscotti to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With this appointment the Sensus Healthcare Board has six Directors, including four independent Directors.

Mr. Biscotti brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the medical device and healthcare technology sectors, with an extensive background in driving commercial strategy, expanding global market share and launching advanced imaging and oncology technologies. He currently serves as President, Imaging for the U.S. and Canada at GE HealthCare, where he is responsible for the company's largest global product and solutions segment. His prior work history includes positions with Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical, SMV Nuclear Medicine, and CTI Molecular Imaging, providing a strong foundation in imaging, oncology and radiation therapy technologies.

"Larry brings to the Sensus Board a wealth of skills, value and complementary experiences. Over the course of his career, he has led multibillion-dollar P&Ls, introduced innovative cancer treatment technologies, built and scaled commercial teams and expanded businesses globally through strategic partnerships and distribution agreements," said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "His integrity, judgment and commitment to improving patient outcomes fit well with our culture and mission. I've had the privilege of working with Larry throughout my career and know firsthand the leadership and insight he brings. We are pleased to welcome Larry to our Board as we expand the reach of our SRT technology and execute on our long-term vision."

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Sensus Healthcare at a time when patient-centered, non-invasive treatments are becoming increasingly important for a variety of conditions. The company's commitment to innovation, clinical excellence and improving patient outcomes strongly aligns with my own personal values and professional experiences. I look forward to supporting Sensus' continued growth and impact for patients and clinicians," added Mr. Biscotti.

Mr. Biscotti holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Program for Leadership Development.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sensus HealthcareSRTSNASDAQ:SRTSLife Science Investing
SRTS
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo Bristol Myers Squibb... Keep Reading...
Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional excellent drilling results from the Galvani claims, which the Company recently acquired (see Sept. 12, 2022, press release) following a thorough due diligence review. The Galvani claims, as well as its... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Related News

uranium investing

Denison Mines Poised to Begin Construction on Phoenix Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

Precious Metals Investing

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

silver investing

La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results

Gold Investing

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications