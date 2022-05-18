Life Science NewsInvesting News

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16833,515 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering SLS-007 titled: "Structure-Based Peptide Inhibitors of Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation".

This Notice of Allowance covers the method of treating several neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, through contacting alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) protofilaments with an effective amount of SLS-007.

Seelos is currently delivering SLS-007 via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) in a preclinical study designed to establish the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and target engagement. SLS-007 is comprised of endogenously available amino acids and thus is expected to be a novel approach to target prevention of α-synuclein aggregation and slow disease progression in synucleinopathy diseases. Preliminary data from the study is expected in the second half of 2022.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptide inhibitors that target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathology in brains of patients with PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the potential for SLS-007 to be a disease-modifying gene focused on intracellular α-synuclein aggregates in PD, the initiation and completion of the preclinical study of SLS-007, the ability of SLS-007 and related peptides to slow the progression of PD by stopping the seeding and potential propagation of α-synuclein aggregates, the ability of SLS-007 delivered via an AAV to target the NACore, expectations regarding the results of the study, including the establishment of the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007 and the expected timing for releasing preliminary data regarding the study. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

