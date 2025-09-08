Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that effective September 8, 2025, it has amended its contract with Maccabi Health Services ("Maccabi") for an additional six years and has also expanded the scope of the contract to include all of Maccabi's pharmacies and additional nurses. Maccabi is the second largest Healthcare Management Organization ("HMO") in Israel, serving over 2.6 million Israelis and is renowned for its use of technology and emphasis on patient-centered care, according to Maccabi's website here.
Pursuant to the amended agreement, Seegnal will continue to deliver its patented prescription co-pilot platform for an additional six years, to September 22, 2031, while expanding the scope to nurses and pharmacists in all of Maccabi's nationwide pharmacies. Maccabi is the first in Israel and one of the first HMOs worldwide to offer an end-to-end safety coverage throughout the patient journey, allowing complete visibility to pharmacists in the pharmacies into clinician decision while prescribing patient centric medication. The expanded contract was changed from a fixed base contract to Seegnal's current SaaS based model based on Quarterly Recurring License Fees and is expected to generate additional revenue for the Corporation.
“This partnership is a testament to the measurable impact Seegnal delivers for Healthcare providers who adopt a high patient-centric standard at the point of care over the traditional Drug-to-Drug Interaction (DDI) standard,” said Eyal Schneid, CEO of Seegnal. “We’re proud to deepen our relationship with Maccabi Health Services and bring even greater precision, safety, and efficiency to their clinical and operative workflows. This expansion also reinforces our strategic growth trajectory and positions us to scale our impact across broader markets.”
Mr. Schneid added, “The new agreement extends through September 22, 2031, with an option for Maccabi to extend it further by two years under the current terms. It broadens the integration beyond the Electronic Health Record (EHR) to the ERP system nationwide. It reflects growing demand for Seegnal’s platform, which in a 2021 study published in the US National Library of Medicine titled “Comparison of Medication Alerts from Two Commercial Applications in the USA” and located online here, demonstrated the ability to reduce alert load by up to 94%, lower medication-related costs, and improve clinician satisfaction—key metrics that align with value-based care initiatives and payer priorities.”
"Maccabi Health Services has been a partner in embracing customer-centric medication standards," added Schneid. "Together, we're setting a new standard for proactive, patient-specific care. This milestone further validates our commercial strategy and underscores the scalability of our technology."
About Seegnal
Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data like genetics, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking, allergies, food, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Similarly, patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, due to the precision of alerts with up to 98% accuracy. Institutions reported a reduction in admissions, medication consumption, and ample time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in the State of Israel (where recently the Ministry of Health has adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used on a daily basis for prescribing medications to their patients.
See www.seegnal.com
About Maccabi Health Services
"Maccabi Healthcare Services" (formerly known as Maccabi HMO) is one of the four HMOs operating in Israel. Founded in September 1940, Maccabi began providing medical services in August 1941. Today, "Maccabi Healthcare Services" boasts more than 2.6 million members and is recognized as one of the most influential institutions shaping Israel's health system. Maccabi provides its members with top-tier medical services, emphasizing holistic health, promoting preventive health and medicine, and upholding the founders' core values of free choice, medical quality, balanced economics, and efficiency. In recent years, we've observed rapid changes in the healthcare landscape, including shifts in concepts of health, advancements in technology, regulatory changes, and more. In response to these changes, Maccabi's mission is to be a leading health organization in a dynamic environment, shaping the future of medicine for the holistic well-being of Maccabi members.
See https://www.maccabi4u.co.il/en/46562/main_english/our-healthcare-system/about/
Seegnal Media Contact:
Eyal Schneid
Chief Executive Officer
press@seegnal.com
+972-54-477-0558
www.seegnal.com
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the "About Seegnal" section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "should", "will" or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements concerning future revenue and opportunities resulting from the Corporation's amended contract with Maccabi and the benefits to clinicians and patients. Seegnal cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal, including expectations and assumptions concerning Seegnal and its products as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Seegnal's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Seegnal does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
SEGN:CA
