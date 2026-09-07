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Ryan Louvar.
Blockchain Investing

Why the SEC’s Innovation Exemption Delay Matters for Tokenized Securities

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Edited by
Sep 07, 2026 12:00PM

The SEC's postponed innovation exemption is more than a regulatory hiccup; it's a pivotal moment for tokenized securities. As firms await clarity, the future of on-chain trading and market infrastructure hangs in the balance.

The SEC’s delayed innovation exemption has created a fresh round of questions for firms building in tokenized securities, digital assets and on-chain market infrastructure.

What was supposed to be a key next step for trading, custody and broader market access is now on pause, and that pause may say as much about congressional timing as it does about SEC policy.

The proposed innovation exemption was designed to give firms a conditional path to issue, custody, and trade tokenized assets without having to fit neatly into the existing Securities Act or Exchange Act framework.

In this conversation, Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree’s CLO and head of business and legal affairs and digital assets, explains why the delay matters, where the SEC can move on its own and where Congress still needs to step in.

Louvar’s key point is that this was never just about one product. It was about creating a broader on-chain trading environment for products on chain and the infrastructure around those products

That distinction matters. Some companies, including WisdomTree, are already operating tokenized funds within the current rule set. The innovation exemption, by contrast, was meant to open up a more complete on-chain experience where tokenized securities could be traded more broadly and with less friction. In Louvar’s view, the exemption was intended to focus on a time-limited and scope-limited framework for tokenized security trading, not a permanent rewrite of securities law.

The SEC’s delayed innovation exemption shows that tokenized securities are moving forward, but the biggest breakthroughs will come from durable rules on custody, market structure and congressional clarity.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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By Charlotte McLeodAug 26, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his take on gold and silver's recent price moves, encouraging investors not to get too caught up in their rise.

Instead, he sees uranium as a strong opportunity at this point in time, and suggested platinum and palladium as potential speculative opportunities.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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By Charlotte McLeodAug 21, 2026
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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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The gold price kept rising this week, breaking through the US$4,600 per ounce level. Silver was on the move as well, pushing past US$69 per ounce.

A slew of drivers for both precious metals emerged during the period, but what's attracting the most attention is an announcement from the US Department of the Treasury.

The department, which is led by Secretary Scott Bessent, said on Wednesday (August 19) that it will “at least double” purchases of long-term government debt. The change will go into effect on September 9, and will remain until November 4 of this year.

The Treasury said the unexpected intervention is designed to "provide greater liquidity support" to long-dated US debt; however, market watchers are interpreting it as concern about long-term yields, which have largely been trending higher since last year.

The move did initially push bond yields down, while prices, which move inversely to yields, increased. But the impact didn't last — by the next day, those changes had reversed, suggesting investors aren't convinced that long-term borrowing costs can be tamped down.

Adding fuel to the fire is the news that US debt now stands at over US$40 trillion, double where it was when US President Donald Trump first took office in 2017. Interest payments on the debt are now reportedly on track to become the government's biggest expense.

This week also brought increased tensions between the US and Iran, with Trump posting on Truth Social that America plans to launch the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country." Few details have been shared at this point.

Taken together, these circumstances have boosted enthusiasm for safe havens like gold and silver and weighed on the broader stock market. They've also created questions about the US Federal Reserve's path forward — experts have drawn parallels between the Treasury's buyback plan and "Operation Twist," a similar strategy that was employed by the Fed back in 2011.

The goal of Operation Twist was to reduce long-term interest rates while stabilizing short-term rates. Part of its appeal was that it wasn't seen as inflationary. This time around it's a different story, and there are concerns that the Treasury's actions will boost inflation.

Chair Kevin Warsh has emphasized the Fed's 2 percent inflation target since taking the helm earlier this year, and minutes from the central bank's July meeting, released this week, show that many officials believe higher rates may be necessary in the future.

For now, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows rates are expected to stay steady when the Fed meets in September, but more clues are seen coming out of next week's Jackson Hole event.

Bullet briefing — Copper market gets squeezed

Gold and silver prices may be up, but it's copper that's currently setting new records.

I've heard for some time that the red metal's long-term outlook is strong, but recently the near-term story has been heating up too. Tariff concerns have led to a jump in copper shipments from London to the US, squeezing the market and boosting prices.

I spoke with Substack newsletter writer John Rubino, who said that beyond that copper demand is being driven by a variety of factors, from electrification to artificial intelligence data centers. Meanwhile, supply is well below where it needs to be to feed those industries.

Here's how he explained it:

"There's a stat going around in the industry that in effect says we will need more copper in the next 30 years than we've mined in the first 10,000 years of human civilization. And there's nowhere near that much copper coming out of today's copper mines, so the price has to go up in order to incent more miners to go out there and find more copper. And you know, we're well into that process with copper having doubled in the last couple of years, but we're nowhere near the end of it.
"I think copper has to go up a lot from here before we generate anything like the new mining output that we're going to need, if it's even possible to do it — it's completely possible that we've picked all the low-hanging fruit in the copper market, and there just isn't that much copper available at any price, no matter what we pay the miners. And that just makes the price of copper go up even more."

Clem Chambers of aNewFN.com is also bullish, and believes copper's run is far from over:

"I am in copper and I am long, and it's done really well. But you ain't seen nothing yet. It's going to double from here. To me that's clear. Some people who are more qualified than me say it's going to go even further than I think it's going to go. I think US$30,000 per tonne is a thing, and they say — and they should know, because they actually used to stand in a square and shout at people about these things, you know, in the rings — they say US$40,000."

For now, the immediate pressure has eased on the back of an influx of copper to London, but the consensus is that the tightness in the market isn't finished yet.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold and silver, including the price levels where he would be a buyer again.

For now, he's more interested in platinum, where he's identified a stock he likes, and copper.

"I am in copper and I am long, and it's done really well. But you ain't seen nothing yet," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver, saying that this year's price run and pullback are not the end of the bull market.

"I think the numbers that we'll start seeing for gold and silver will be dramatic compared to today's numbers," he said, adding that current dynamics will take years to play out.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver and gold's performance so far in 2026, as well as his end-of-year price targets.

"I'm looking for US$78, US$80 (per ounce) silver. I'm looking for somewhere close to US$5,000 (per ounce) gold, which is much more conservative than many of my peer group," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

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