The SEC’s delayed innovation exemption has created a fresh round of questions for firms building in tokenized securities, digital assets and on-chain market infrastructure.

What was supposed to be a key next step for trading, custody and broader market access is now on pause, and that pause may say as much about congressional timing as it does about SEC policy.

The proposed innovation exemption was designed to give firms a conditional path to issue, custody, and trade tokenized assets without having to fit neatly into the existing Securities Act or Exchange Act framework.

In this conversation, Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree’s CLO and head of business and legal affairs and digital assets, explains why the delay matters, where the SEC can move on its own and where Congress still needs to step in.