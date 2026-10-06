ScottsMiracle-Gro Names CIO to Accelerate Technology Transformation and SMG 2.0 Growth Strategy

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands, today announced the naming of Prathima Hegde to senior vice president and chief information officer.

In this new role, Hegde will lead enterprise IT with a focus on driving technology modernization, operational excellence, AI integration and digital capabilities to advance the SMG multi-year growth strategy and the evolution into a consumer lifestyle company. She also will support the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. Hegde reports to President and CEO Nate Baxter as a key member of the leadership team.

"The modernization of our enterprise systems will enhance our ability to exceed consumer expectations, complementing our high-performing products with seamless digital experiences and expert guidance to serve as the trusted partner for bringing their living spaces to life," Baxter said. "Our technology upgrades will also directly power each of our SMG 2.0 building blocks by enabling product innovation, omnichannel and retail expansion, category growth and operational efficiencies.

"Prathima's experience is directly relevant to where we are headed. She brings exceptional expertise in leading complex digital transformations and aligning technology with business outcomes. She will play a vital role in modernizing our technology core, enhancing productivity through automation and AI, and further strengthening ScottsMiracle-Gro for sustainable growth."

Hegde has more than two decades of enterprise technology leadership across consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, healthcare and education. Most recently, as CIO of Del Monte Foods, she spearheaded enterprise IT strategy, cloud modernization, data analytics and AI initiatives. Previously, as head of corporate applications at Tropicana Brands Group, she led the technology spinoff from PepsiCo, building modern digital platforms. She has also served in senior IT roles at Adtalem Global Education and Abbott Laboratories. Hegde holds an MBA in strategy and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Osmania University.

SMG 2.0 Growth Strategy

The Company previously announced its multi-year SMG 2.0 strategy for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value. Its building blocks include:

  • Portfolio optimization and innovation to drive premium growth.
  • Omnichannel and retail expansion to engage broader consumer groups.
  • Category and market expansion to grow the Company's addressable market.
  • Technology-driven operational excellence with a focus on expanding margins via targeted AI, automation and supply chain efficiencies.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


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