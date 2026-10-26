ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), home to North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands, will release its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET to discuss those results.

To participate in the question-and-answer portion of the conference call, please register in advance via this audio link to receive call-in details and a unique PIN. Otherwise, the Company recommends joining via the live webcast on its investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. The replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, where an archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the home of North America's leading consumer lawn and garden brands. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


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