Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke: Assay Results Exceed Expectations
Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke said, “We've always said in the past, our goal is to show a pathway to a million ounces of gold. We see the light at the end of the tunnel there now."
Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8,OTCQB:SCTSF) recently reported additional assay results from the Blueberry zone on its 100 percent owned Scottie gold mine project located in BC's Golden Triangle. Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke talks about the exciting news.
“We've had quite a bit of success," Rourke said. "The news release that we just put out was exciting with some interesting grades. They weren't our best. But if you look at some of the holes, they’re filling in all these gaps. It's been a new discovery for us. And we've gone from zero in 2019 to about 650 meters a strike. We're very happy with our results exceeding our expectations."
The Blueberry zone is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie gold mine and was initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019. Further drilling as part of a 4,500 meter drill program in 2021 revealed intercepts of 12 grams per tonne gold over 6.05 meters. This discovery extended the Blueberry zone 100 meters to the south. According to Rourke, the remarkable results show the size and strength of the gold system present at the Blueberry zone and further support the geological model.
“We're planning our 2022 drill season. We pretty much have our program laid out, and then we start articulating that to the market to get ready for the next season,” Rourke said.
“We've always said in the past, our goal is to show a pathway to a million ounces of gold. We see the light at the end of the tunnel there now. Hopefully our goal would be by the end of the 2022 season that we'd have a real high degree of confidence.”
Watch the full interview of Scottie Resources CEO Bradley Rourke above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8,OTCQB:SCTSF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Scottie Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Scottie Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Scottie Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.