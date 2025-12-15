Schwab Announces Latest Enhancements to Trading Experience

Schwab continues its momentum delivering updates, new features, and increased branch support for clients across the Charles Schwab trading platform, rounding out a year of record trading activity
Charles Schwab, the retail trading leader facilitating the most trades of any publicly traded financial services firm, today announced the latest enhancements to the Charles Schwab trading platform, including updates to Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile, and thinkorswim®. These enhancements are designed to meet the needs of the many clients driving a surge in retail trading which at Schwab has exceeded seven million daily average trades for three consecutive quarters and Schwab's commitment to offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem including Schwab's wide array of products and award-winning platforms, expansive education and specialized 24-hour support.
"Schwab is a leader in the retail trading space, serving a diverse range of clients, thanks to the best-in-class trading experience we offer," said James Kostulias , Managing Director and Head of Trading Services, Charles Schwab. "We're always listening and seeking feedback from our clients, and we're passionate about delivering what they need to pursue their goals. As the world of retail trading continues to evolve, we continuously add new features and resources that serve our clients, expand our offer and make the Schwab experience even more irresistible to those seeking to trade."
New Features and Updates on Schwab's Trading Platforms
Schwab has introduced the following enhancements and new features on its trading platforms in response to client demand.
Now available on both Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile:
- Positions Extended Hours Valuation Toggle / Modernization: The positions page is now more responsive and customizable than ever, with comprehensive streaming quotes and data, and the new Extended Hours Valuation toggle allows clients to view position-level Gain/Loss, Day Change and Market Value based on the regular market close valuations or extended hours valuations.
- Fundamentals & Research Ratings: Stay informed on a position's financial health and profitability with over 15 new data points like EPS Growth, Revenue Growth, Return on Equity and more in addition to independent research ratings from CFRA, Morningstar, Reuters and Argus.
Now available on Schwab.com:
- Saved Orders: The Saved Orders action now supports multi-leg options in addition to stocks, ETFs, and single leg options. Save orders for later and place them on our SnapTicket® and All-in-One Trade Ticket.
- Option Chains enhancements:
- Sortable columns : Sort any column on the Calls Chain, Puts Chain and any Complex Option Chain.
- Custom Intervals: Enter Custom Strike Intervals for Verticals/Diagonals/Strangles.
- Historical Quotes Table View: In the Research Stock, ETF or Indices profile pages, charts will now have a corresponding Table View for clients who prefer a table format of the historical prices. Export functionality has also been added.
New to the thinkorswim Platform Suite:
- Account Display : Manage the display and order of the display of multiple accounts within their household view, with the ability on thinkorswim desktop to hide or unhide accounts from the All Accounts view and reorder the account list in custom order.
- Custom column sets : Create, save, and apply column settings across watchlists and Positions Statement.
- Portfolio Management : View individual tax lots under the Lot Detail tab, with the ability to review their holdings by tax lots and fine tune their positions and positions off-sets by customizing the tax lot treatment with multiple options.
- Cash and Sweep Vehicle History (Account History) : Track transactions and money movement directly on thinkorswim mobile, with a ledger of the impact on overall cash balance and the ability to filter by time period as well as transaction type.
- Filtering : Filter news sources in the Live News gadget to include or exclude sources and zero in on the information that matters most to them.
Additionally, clients trading futures with Schwab now have access to 17 new futures products, including 1 OZ Gold (/1OZ), Solana (/SOL) and Micro Solana (/MSL).
Expanded Support for Traders in Retail Branches
In keeping with its holistic ecosystem approach, Schwab recognizes the power of professional support in a trader's journey. Schwab continues to maintain – and grow – its network of nearly 400 retail branches across the U.S. and has expanded its in-branch support for active trader clients by introducing two new roles: Regional Trading Consultants, who focus on education, trading expertise and provide direct support to Schwab's Financial Consultants, and Senior Engagement Managers, who supply clients with advanced trading education, platform expertise, and broader investment consultations.
For more information about trading tools at Schwab, visit www.schwab.com/trading .
Disclosures
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and for some products and strategies, loss of more than your initial investment.
Options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through Schwab. Please read the Options Disclosure Document titled " Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options " before considering any option transaction.
Futures and futures options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).
Read additional CFTC and NFA futures and forex public disclosures for Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC .
Futures and futures options trading services provided by Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Forex Dealer Member.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC (NFA Member) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
© 2025 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
1225-KS6M
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215082121/en/
At the Company
Margaret Farrell
Director, Corporate Communications
(203) 434-2240
margaret.farrell@schwab.com