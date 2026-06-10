Save the Date: NOVAGOLD 2026 Second Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Save the Date: NOVAGOLD 2026 Second Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Novagold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2026 second quarter report before market open on June 24, 2026, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide an overview of the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results, activities, latest developments in the advancement of the Donlin Gold Bankable Feasibility Study, community engagement efforts, and environmental stewardship initiatives.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events
North American callers: 1-833-752-3655
International callers: 1-647-846-8520
   

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
info@novagold.com

www.novagold.com


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