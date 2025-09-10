SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Novagold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company" (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2025 third quarter report before market open on October 1, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's 2025 third quarter activities, including the Donlin Gold drill program, community outreach, environmental initiatives, and advancement toward the Bankable Feasibility Study. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's third quarter financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events
North American callers: 1-833-752-3655
International callers: 1-647-846-8520


The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com .

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
info@novagold.com

www.novagold.com


Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

