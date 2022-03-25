Satori Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that a drilling campaign and preliminary work to complete an IP survey are underway at the Tartan Lake project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.The first 2,000 metres of a 5,000 metre drilling campaign has commenced at the McFadden Zone, a 30 metre by 40 metre stripped shear zone outcrop located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main Zone deposit. Drilling at McFadden will ...

BUD:CA