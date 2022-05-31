Satori Resources CEO Jennifer Boyle: Gold Mining in the Snow Lake Greenstone Belt
Satori Resources CEO Jennifer Boyle said, “2021 was a very pivotal turnaround point for the company, primarily because we essentially hit on 12 out of 12 holes.”
Satori Resources CEO: We hit on 12 out of 12 holes and got some the highest gold grades we have seenyoutu.be
Satori Resources (TSXV:BUD) CEO Jennifer Boyle discussed the company’s wholly owned Tartan Lake gold project in Manitoba, Canada. The company has claims that cover 2,670 hectares in the area, with 20 mineral claims.
Boyle noted that the project produced gold between 1986 and 1989, ceasing production not because it ran out of ore, but rather because the price of gold fell below US$400 per ounce.
Boyle addressed the Satori Resources drilling campaign and plans for the company’s future, stating, “2021 was a very pivotal turnaround point for the company, primarily because we essentially hit on 12 out of 12 holes.”
Boyle discussed Manitoba's prolific Flin Flon Snow Lake greenstone mining belt. “It has access 12 months of the year," she said. "It has Manitoba Hydro grid power right to the project and has an amazing underground mining development.”
According to Boyle, Satori Resources plans to use the mining galleries that remain from historical production to expedite the next steps in its mining processes, provided the evaluations return positive. The company is working with engineers who were part of the original mining efforts between 1986 and 1989. “We have a great wealth of historic information from those that were involved with the project,” Boyle noted.
Boyle also spoke to the company’s dual-track approach to business. “The primary strategy for our resources is exploration, exploration, exploration. However, we are stepping out, and our property is so large that we are also going after anything from copper to zinc — but that's going to be a ground reconnaissance program in the future, once we expand on the existing resource.”
Boyle noted that the infrastructure, both above and below, allows the company to undertake the preliminary evaluations and a gap analysis for the permitting process to ultimately put the mine back into production.
Watch the full interview of Satori Resources CEO Jennifer Boyle above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Satori Resources (TSXV:BUD). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Satori Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Satori Resourcesis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Satori Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1835.98
|-16.63
|Silver
|21.51
|-0.42
|Copper
|4.28
|-0.02
|Palladium
|1994.00
|-36.00
|Platinum
|970.00
|+12.00
|Oil
|115.00
|-0.07
|Heating Oil
|4.00
|+0.10
|Natural Gas
|8.22
|-0.51
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.