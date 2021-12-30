Satori Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering for gross proceeds totaling $2,144,050. The Company issued 7,154,737 flow through common shares at a price of $0.19, and 5,231,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.The proceeds from the issuance of flow through common shares shall be used for exploration activities that qualify as Canadian Exploration ...

