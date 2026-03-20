Sappi Recognized With Climate Performance Award From ClimateWork Maine

Recognition highlights renewable energy use and climate commitments at SAPpi's Maine Operations

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / SAPpi North America has received the Climate Performance Award from ClimateWork Maine, recognizing the company's leadership in reducing carbon emissions across its operations and supply chain. ClimateWork Maine presented the award at its fourth annual summit on March 19 in Portland.

The Climate Performance Award honors a Maine business that does not sell climate products or services but makes measurable progress reducing carbon emissions through climate-friendly actions in its operations or supply chain.

ClimateWork Maine cited SAPpi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan and Westbrook Mill in Westbrook. Together, the two operations employ about 900 people and play an important role in Maine's forest products economy. SAPpi also operates a Technology Center for research and development in Westbrook.

"SAPpi's Maine operations show how established industries can take meaningful steps to reduce emissions while supporting jobs and local communities," said Jeff Marks, Executive Director of ClimateWork Maine. "The company's commitment to renewable energy and responsible forestry demonstrates how companies can reduce their environmental impact while continuing to grow."

Seventy-eight percent of SAPpi's energy comes from renewable sources. Somerset Mill generates much of that energy on-site using biomass from papermaking byproducts such as bark and wood chips. SAPpi also holds an approved Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goal of reducing its carbon emissions 41% by 2030, a commitment that closely mirrors Maine's own targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

"SAPpi North America's approach demonstrates that industrial innovation and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand," said Bakul Wadgaonkar, Sustainability Director, SAPpi North America. "By leveraging renewable materials and continuously improving our processes, we are helping advance Maine's climate objectives while supporting local communities and the forest-based economy."

Somerset Mill holds triple certification from the Forest Stewardship Council, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification. SAPpi recently completed a

$500 million modernization of the Somerset Mill, reinforcing its long-term commitment to manufacturing and sustainability in Maine.

About ClimateWork Maine

ClimateWork Maine (CWM) is a support network for businesses that are taking action on climate change, to meet its challenges and to seize the opportunities it presents to build a more sustainable economy for the future. CWM provides services, information, and networking to promote Maine companies with products, services, or projects related to climate solutions, and to assist companies that want to do more. Our overall objective is to strengthen the image or brand of Maine as a place to bring and build businesses focused on climate impacts with a network of businesses who share similar ideas and a workforce prepared to support the industry.

About SAPpi North America, Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, SAPpi North America, Inc., is a leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that are used worldwide. SAPpi NA has a corporate office in Portland, Maine and mills in Skowhegan and Westbrook, Maine, Cloquet, Minnesota, and Matane, Quebec, along with a dedicated Technology Center and Sheeting Facility. SAPpi NA employs approximately 2,100 people in the United States and Canada.

SAPpi NA uses a renewable, recyclable natural source - woodfiber - to create packaging, specialty papers, graphic papers, and pulp that make everyday products more sustainable. SAPpi supports sustainable forestry and sustainable manufacturing to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity and improve soil and water quality.

SAPpi North America is a subsidiary of SAPpi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. To learn more,

visit www.sappi.com

###

Contacts

Contact: April Jones
Corporate Communications Manager, SAPpi North America
april.jones@sappi.com
617.398.0691

Contact: Hannah Lilly
Client Manager, Broadreach Public Relations
hannahl@broadreachpr.com
207.228.3869

Find more stories and multimedia from Sappi North America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAPpi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAPpi North America



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