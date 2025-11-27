SAP Unveils EU AI Cloud: A Unified Vision for Europe's Sovereign AI and Cloud Future

www.SAP.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today unveiled the next stage of its vision for European digital sovereignty with the launch of EU AI Cloud. SAP now unites all existing milestones under a single strategic framework: a sovereign AI and cloud offering designed for Europe. SAP now offers a truly full-stack sovereign cloud offering, empowering customers to select the right level of sovereignty and deployment for their needs, whether in SAP's own data centers, on trusted European infrastructure or as a fully managed solution on-site. EU AI Cloud supports EU data residency and full sovereignty, helping ensure that every organization can meet its unique regulatory and operational requirements.

SAP Logo

Cohere: Unlocking Sovereign, Agentic and Multimodal AI Capabilities for European Enterprises

SAP and Cohere are joining forces to deliver frontier agentic AI capabilities with Cohere North, extending existing state-of-the-art multimodal AI capabilities through EU AI Cloud and sovereign offerings. Cohere North will be integrated into SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), enabling customers with data residency constraints across industries to build robust, production-ready AI into their core business processes. Together, SAP and Cohere will help enterprises unlock deeper insights, more accurate decision support and more intelligent automation across complex workflows without compromising on sovereignty, compliance or performance.

A Strong and Growing Ecosystem

EU AI Cloud is powered by a strong and growing ecosystem of leading European and global partners. By integrating advanced AI models and applications from partners such as Cohere, Mistral AI, OpenAI and others directly into SAP BTP, EU AI Cloud delivers a pathway for building, deploying and scaling AI-powered applications. Customers can consume these partner offerings as SaaS, PaaS or IaaS, and deploy them flexibly across SAP's own infrastructure or trusted European partners.

This collaborative approach ensures that European enterprises and public sector organizations benefit from the latest AI innovations securely, in full compliance with European standards and with the sovereignty and flexibility they require.

Deployment Choices for Every Security Profile

EU AI Cloud offers flexible deployment through SAP Sovereign Cloud, giving customers full control across infrastructure, platform and software tailored to their regulatory and operational needs. AI models run on SAP's software abstraction layer (SAP Cloud Infrastructure + SAP BTP) in European data centers, ensuring compliance and independence from U.S. hyperscalers.

  • SAP Sovereign Cloud on SAP Cloud Infrastructure(EU)
    SAP's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), developed with open-source technologies and operated within SAP's European data center network. All data remains within the EU to ensure compliance with European data protection regulations.
  • SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site
    SAP-operated infrastructure offering within a customer-owned or customer-selected data center. It provides the highest levels of data, operational, technical and legal sovereignty while maintaining SAP cloud innovation and architecture.
  • Selected Hyperscalers per Market
    For customers that choose to run SAP commercial SaaS on global cloud providers, with sovereignty features as required.
  • Delos Cloud
    A secure and sovereign cloud solution in Germany, designed to support the public sector's transformation and meet country-specific sovereignty requirements.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

About SAP

Asa global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP)stands at thenexusof business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAPto bring out their best by uniting business-criticaloperations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visitwww.SAP.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.SAP.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:
To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.SAP.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:
Dana Roesiger, +49 6227 7 63900, dana.roesiger@SAP.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@SAP.com

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@SAP.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847591/5645266/SAP__Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sap-unveils-eu-ai-cloud-a-unified-vision-for-europes-sovereign-ai-and-cloud-future-302627413.html

SOURCE SAP SE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAPNYSE:SAPTech Investing
SAP
The Conversation (0)
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises

Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS"). Highlights: The maiden MRE for the PCH Project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (Mt) comprising:6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO). 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO. The... Keep Reading...
Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has received an independent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its ionic adsorption clay (IAC) project located in the State of Goiás,... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg... Keep Reading...
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that its ~16.5% investment, MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive independent... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSXV conditional approval for its previously announced financing, originally announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management's... Keep Reading...
HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Related News

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Battery Metals Investing

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

battery metals investing

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Battery Metals Investing

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Base Metals Investing

Millennium Drilling Commenced

Aluminum Investing

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says