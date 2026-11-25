NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 25th
- Macy's sets the scene for its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Santa Claus and some of his elves will be at the NYSE before making their way to Thursday's event, which began in 1924.
- Macy's (NYSE: M) is also focused on its 'A Bold New Chapter' turnaround strategy under CEO Tony Spring.
- Adobe publishes new data on holiday spending
- The research shows that Cyber Week, which includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, is expected to drive $47.5 billion in online spend.
- Vivek Pandya, Adobe's Director of Digital Insights, will join NYSE Live to break down the numbers.
- Investors parse through a pair of key economic reports
- The October PCE Price Index was expected to show that headline inflation increased by 3.8% year-over-year.
- The second estimate of Q3 GDP revealed new insight into how much the U.S. economy grew last quarter.
Opening Bell
Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Closing Bell
The Salvation Army kicks off their iconic Red Kettle bell ringing season
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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