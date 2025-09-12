Salazar Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Salazar Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQX: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on September 12th, 2025, the shareholders elected Fredy Salazar, Pablo Acosta, Nick DeMare, Merlin Marr-Johnson and Jennifer Wu as directors of the Company.

The shareholders also passed all other resolutions including an ordinary resolution ratifying the Company's stock option plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Following the Meeting, the directors appointed Fredy Salazar as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Pablo Acosta as Chief Financial Officer and Freddy David Salazar as Corporate Secretary. The Board also appointed Nick DeMare, Merlin Marr-Johnson and Jennifer Wu to the audit committee

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. Salazar Resources actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. Salazar Resources already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, Salazar Resources has a 20% stake and is to acquire the remainder of such projects from Silvercorp pursuant to the Transaction.

For further information from Salazar Resources, please contact Nick DeMare, Director, at ndemare@chasemgt.com or at 604-685-9316. Please also visit the Salazar Resources website at www.salazarresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266298

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

