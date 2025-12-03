Salazar Resources Announces Private Placement

Salazar Resources Announces Private Placement

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQX: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 11,000,000 shares at a price of $0.13 per share to raise up to $1,430,000. Certain insiders will participate in the financing. Finder's fees may be payable on a portion of the Financing. Net proceeds will be used to fund costs on the Company's resource properties plus working capital.

All securities to be issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. Salazar Resources actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. Salazar Resources already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to commercial production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, Salazar Resources has a 20% stake and is to acquire the remainder of such projects from Silvercorp pursuant to the Transaction.

For further information from Salazar Resources, please contact Nick DeMare, Director, at ndemare@chasemgt.com or at 604-685-9316. Please also visit the Salazar Resources website at www.salazarresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws relating to, among other things, the discussion regarding closing of the Transaction and the Company's plans to enter into a definitive agreement to farm-out the Tarqui Project. By their very nature, forward-looking information involves

known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, amongst others, risks related to the failure of the parties to close the Transaction and for the Company to successfully negotiate an agreement to farm-out the Tarqui Project; and general economic, business and political conditions. Forward-looking information may in some cases be identified by words such as "will", "anticipates", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including regulatory actions; regulatory environment and political climate in Ecuador; environmental risks; natural disasters; dependence on management and key personnel; and risks and hazards of mineral exploration; and the other risk factors described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedarplus.ca could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or could cause the Company's current objectives, strategies and intentions to change. Accordingly, the Company warns investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding the Company's future results or plans. The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company is under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

