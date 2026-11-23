Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH,OTC:SROYF) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q3 2026 Highlights:
Net income of $8,070,883 and $144,767,302 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (net income of $1,724,494 and $1,834,093 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025;
Royalty revenue earned of $669,015 and $2,514,578 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ($430,334 and $1,592,860 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025);
The Company received 905 and 1,732 ounces of gold relating to its gold purchase agreement with Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 of which the Company sold 628 and 1,455 ounces of gold for proceeds of $2,637,394 and $6,493,989 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (received and sold nil ounces of gold relating to the gold receivable for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025) - As at September 30, 2026, the Company held 277 ounces (December 31, 2025 - nil) of gold in inventory from the gold purchase agreement with Mako;
Silver ounces earned from stream interests of nil and 15,192 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (9,329 and 11,002 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025). As at September 30, 2026, the Company held 13,056 ounces (December 31, 2025 - nil) of silver in inventory from stream interests;
Total revenues of $707,072 and $3,853,948 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ($879,473 and $2,179,871 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025);
Gross profit of $691,714 and $3,701,501 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ($764,206 and $2,014,024 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025);
The Company realized a gain on marketable securities of $3,753,024 and $4,067,304 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (nil for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025);
Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 846,200 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (631,100 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025);
Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0375 per common share which was paid on October 15, 2026; and
On September 11, 2026, the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Mako. The proposed transaction with Mako (the "Transaction"), is expected to enable Sailfish to pay a gold-linked dividend in the aggregate equivalent to one ounce of gold per year for every 18,000 shares owned paid quarterly in arrears. In addition, the Company plans to pay a special dividend of $1.00 per common share of Sailfish following closing of the Transaction (see news release dated September 14, 2026 for further details).
Summary of Q3 2026 Results:
|Three months ended September 30, 2026
|Three months ended September 30, 2025
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenues
|707,072
|879,473
|3,853,948
|2,179,871
|Gross profit
|691,714
|764,206
|3,701,501
|2,014,024
|Net income
|8,070,883
|1,724,494
|144,767,302
|1,834,093
|Basic income per share
|0.10
|0.02
|1.87
|0.03
|Diluted income per share
|0.10
|0.02
|1.84
|0.02
For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).
Subsequent to Q3 2026 Highlights:
- Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company paid dividends relating to September 30, 2026 ($0.0375 per common share). The dividend payments resulted in the issuance of 81,391 common shares under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan and total cash payments of $2,507,299.
About Sailfish
Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold purchase agreement with Mako Mining Corp.
Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.
For further information: Paolo Lostritto, CEO, tel. 416-602-2645 or Bryan McKenzie, CFO, tel. 604-443-3834.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325202