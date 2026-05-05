SAB BIO to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 12, 2026, 08:30 AM ET

SAB BIO to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 12, 2026, 08:30 AM ET

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a fully human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2026 financial results will be issued in the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the results and provide business updates.

To access the live conference call, participants may register here.

Conference Details:

Conference Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Conference Time: 8:30 AM ET
Conference Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13760144
Conference Call Name: SAB BIO's Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Following the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available under the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at ir.sab.bio.

About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. The Company's lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in newly diagnosed Stage 3 autoimmune T1D patients in a registrational Phase 2b clinical trial called SAFEGUARD. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Christine Ryan
cryan@sab.bio

Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio


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