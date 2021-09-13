Lobe Sciences Ltd. is pleased to provide the following corporate update by CEO Philip Young, addressed to shareholders, investors and other stakeholders of the Company:Dear Fellow Shareholders and Psychedelic Medicine Enthusiasts,We are pleased to say that 2021 has been a busy and transformative year for the Company. During 2021, we have made significant progress on several fronts, and completed our transition to an …

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company")

Dear Fellow Shareholders and Psychedelic Medicine Enthusiasts,

We are pleased to say that 2021 has been a busy and transformative year for the Company. During 2021, we have made significant progress on several fronts, and completed our transition to an integrated pharmaceutical development company. We have built the foundation of a drug development company and we are now following a path for the development of therapeutics for which we intend to seek FDA approval in the United States, and similar approvals internationally. Millions of people are experiencing the devastating, often long-term effects of mTBI (mild traumatic brain injury) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), with few, if any, effective treatments available. Our goal is to change that fact. We believe that psychedelic based therapeutics will bring a new era of treatment for many illnesses where current therapies are insufficient or unavailable. As such, we believe the Company is poised to lead the way in developing treatments for mTBI and PTSD, while altering the perception of psychedelic medicine as a treatment modality. Our entire team is dedicated to making a significant impact in this rapidly growing industry as we differentiate ourselves from other psychedelic medicine companies by executing our strategic plans and vision. The following is a brief review of the achievements we have made, laying the foundation for continued progress and milestones, which we believe will position the Company for long-term growth and success.

2021 Business Developments – the building blocks for our future

Our 2021 accomplishments spanned every aspect of our business as we executed our multi-prong strategy and vision for future developments. These accomplishments included: streamlining operations, enhancing our balance sheet, strengthening our intellectual property portfolio, further developing our medical devices, increasing our scientific breadth and reach by forming a world class scientific advisory board and entering into relationships with key organizations that promote mental health and wellness. Key accomplishments include:

Clinical and Scientific Developments and Operations:

Our pre-clinical study involving psilocybin and NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) led by Principal Investigator, Dr. Michael Hoffer of the University of Miami is progressing and in the process of analyzing the data. The Company continued to strengthen its overall product, device and intellectual property (“IP“) portfolio through acquisitions and our development efforts. Other key highlights include:

On February 18, 2021 we announced the successful completion and testing of the proof of concept prototype of its proprietary nasal mist device;

On April 27, 2021 we announced the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with Virtual Psychedelics Incorporated to design, develop and commercialize the Krysalis Pod, a state-of-the-art media device that will deliver immersive virtual experiences without a headset. (the “JV”);

On April 29, 2021 we announced the filing of a PCT application entitled “Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury”;

On May 4, 2021 we announced the acquisition of the Vitamind line of functional mushroom wellness products; and

On May 19, 2021 we announced entering into a production and supply agreement with HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

As announced on March 8, 2021, the Company completed the divestiture of the Washington State cannabis asset to Ionic Brands Corp. (“Ionic“), strengthening our balance sheet with a cash payment to the Company of $1,750,000, and receipt of 100,406,701 Series E shares of Ionic and 4,000,000 Ionic warrants.

Executive Team, Advisors and Industry Relationships:

In 2021, in addition to myself as CEO, we added Michael Petter, an accomplished businessman to our board of directors. We also assembled an accomplished Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”), led by our CSO, Maghsoud Dariani, including Dr. Mark Geyer, Dr. Charles Grob, Dr. Benjamin Kelmendi, Dr. Michael Hoffer and Dr. Skip Rizzo, all regarded as leaders and innovators in their respective psychedelic and medical communities. We also leveraged our advisor network and partnered with the NFL Alumni Association and the World Boxing Association to investigate and develop plans for monitoring, mitigating and managing the consequences of mTBI and PTSD.

Looking Ahead: on-going corporate initiatives

The Company intends to leverage its 2021 accomplishments achieved to-date. Key milestones we anticipate working towards include the following items. The Company plans on completing these items by the end of calendar 2022, barring any unforeseen delays.

Clinical and Scientific Development and Regulatory

Announce the results of the University of Miami Pre Clinical Study of the treatment of mTBI and PTSD

Submit Pre Investigational New Drug (“ IND “) meeting request to FDA

“) meeting request to FDA Announce contract research organization (“ CRO “) partner, finalize study protocol, select sites for first-in-man study with our combination therapeutics

“) partner, finalize study protocol, select sites for first-in-man study with our combination therapeutics Finalize agreement with a cGMP manufacturing partner for clinical trial and commercial supplies of psilocybin and NAC (N-Acetylcysteine)

Initiate the first human study with Lobe’s patent pending combination therapeutics of psilocybin and NAC (N-Acetylcysteine)

Update on cGMP psilocybin production timing and availability

File IND with FDA

Update clinical trial enrolment progress

Update IND plans based on feedback from FDA

Finalize specifications for and design plan for nasal mist delivery device

Collaborations and Partnerships

Update on Krysalis Pod design team and progress

Launch the first products in the Vitamind product portfolio, subject to regulatory approval

Update on Krysalis Pod design and tech stack development

Expand Vitamind product offerings and launch in USA, subject to regulatory approval

Investment Conference Schedule:

The Company will be sharing its vision and plans with investors as we attend several leading investment conferences and trade conventions including:

HC Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021

Maxim Group, Advances in Mental Health – Psychedelics and Non-Psychedelics Conference, September 22, 2021

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, September 29, 2021

MoneyShow Virtual Expo, October 5-7, 2021

BioFuture 2021, October 5-7, 2021

LD Micro Main Event, October 12-14, 2021

Q4 Investor Summit Virtual Conference, November 16-17, 2021

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 10-13, 2022

In summary, we believe the balance of 2021 and 2022 will bring exciting developments as we build on the foundation of our accomplishments. We are committed to creating effective therapies and treatments to better the lives of millions of people. We believe we have built a solid foundation and strategy that incorporates strong partnerships with recognized industry leaders, a world-class Scientific Advisory Board, a growing intellectual property portfolio, along with multiple products and devices under development.

Thank you for your continued commitment and support as we continue to execute our strategy to position the Company for long-term growth and success.

Philip Young

CEO and Director

* * *

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

