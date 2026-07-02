BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update: Advent Energy to Appeal Federal Court Judgement

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update: Advent Energy to Appeal Federal Court Judgement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) refers to its announcement of 19 June 2026 regarding the judgment of the Federal Court of Australia in proceeding WAD36/2025 concerning Petroleum Exploration Permit PEP11, in which the Company holds an indirect interest through its 35.81% investee, Advent Energy Limited ("Advent").

The Company has been advised by Advent that Advent, through its wholly owned subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd (operator of the PEP11 Joint Venture) will appeal the judgment of the Honourable Justice Jackson delivered on 17 June 2026 to the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia.

Further information

The appeal will be conducted by Advent / Asset Energy as the relevant party to the proceeding. BPH is an investor in Advent and is not a party to the proceeding. The Company will keep the market informed of material developments in relation to the appeal, and any related steps, in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

About PEP11

PEP11 is located offshore the lower Hunter Region in NSW, covering approximately 4,649 square kilometres less than 50 kilometres from-Newcastle metropolitan area. The Permit is held by Asset Energy Pty Ltd (85%) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (15%). The PEP11 Joint Venture considers the Permit to be highly prospective for natural gas and a potentially significant contributor to addressing the forecast east coast gas supply shortfall identified by AEMO, the ACCC and other agencies.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

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