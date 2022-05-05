Japan Gold Commences its 2022 Exploration Programs in HokkaidoJapan Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the commencement of 2022 exploration programs with the start of drilling at the Ryuo prospect, located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.Highlights:Ryuo ProspectAll four Company owned and operated drill rigs have been mobilized to the Ryuo prospect with three rigs currently drilling and the ...

JG:CA