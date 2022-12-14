Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling at the Saroma prospect has encountered multiple intersections of high-grade silver with gold mineralization along a 1 km length of the Saroma vein. The Saroma vein forms part of a larger, 3.5 km long open-ended district-scale mineralized structure which hosts the Saroma, Chitose and Taiho historical workings, collectively called the Saroma prospect. Saroma is one of several prospects the Company is advancing within its 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Highlights:

High-grade silver with gold mineralized intervals include:

  • IKDD22-012

1.05 m @ 1.3 g/t Au & 1,449.5 g/t Ag (19.0 AuEq) from 90.55 m
(incl. 0.4 m @ 3.2 g/t Au & 3,570.0 g/t Ag (46.7 AuEq) from 90.8 m)

  • IKDD22-010

3.1m @ 0.4 g/t Au & 475.7 g/t Ag(6.2 AuEq) from 104.75 m
(incl. 1.0 m @ 0.6 g/t Au & 1,128.8 g/t Ag (14.3 AuEq) from 105.5 m)

  • IKDD22-009

4.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au & 124.8 g/t Ag (2.2 AuEq) from 55.65 m
(Incl. 0.75m @ 2.7 g/t Au & 425.0 g/t Ag (7.9 AuEq) from 56.25 m)
(Refer to Table 1 for more detailed assay data).

  • All six drill holes intersected significant quartz vein zones up to 8 m wide proving continuity of a robust vein hosting structure along a 1 km section of the Saroma vein.
  • Vein intervals show a range of textures including colloform-crustiform-ginguro banding with overprinting vein breccia events indicating a dynamic multi-phase hydrothermal system.
  • Quartz textures are predominantly chalcedonic with lesser crystalline phases indicating the system is well preserved and open to depth below the shallowly developed workings.
  • Detailed mapping has confirmed multiple vein zones with broad silicification envelopes along a 3.5 km long mineralized corridor which hosts the Saroma, Chitose and Taiho historical workings.
  • The Saroma prospect structure remains open an additional 5 km southwest towards the historical Jomon mine workings where numerous quartz boulders sampled in a small open pit reported grades averaging 25 g/t gold and 50 g/t silver.

"The confirmation of wide coherent chalcedony-rich veins, and high-grade silver with gold intersections along an open-ended district-scale structure are very encouraging outcomes from the initial drill program at Saroma. Both gold and silver biased mineralization events are seen in adjacent prospects including Showa, Ikutahara, and Taihoku, and along the same structure 5 km to the SW at the under-explored Jomon workings. It is assumed the same gold rich events occur at the Saroma prospect based on historical production data. Large epithermal vein deposits require large fluid pathways which is what we are seeing in the cretaceous basement host rocks at Saroma. Typically, not all the quartz in such extensive vein systems is well mineralized and next year's programs will target gold-rich shoots via staged soil sampling and geophysics to rapidly commence additional drilling," commented Andrew Rowe, Japan Gold's VP of Exploration.

Drilling Summary & Findings

The 1.2 km long vein at Saroma is located at the northeast end of an open-ended 3.5 km long mineralized structure which includes the Saroma, Chitose and Taiho mine workings, Figures 1, 2 & 3. Between July and September this year, 6 diamond drillholes were completed along a 1 km long section of the Saroma vein for a total of 1,309 m, Table 2.

Drilling has advanced the understanding of structural controls, alteration zonation and minerology at Saroma. Saroma comprises multiple veins within a large continuous structure, which were successfully intercepted in all six drillholes along a 1 km strike length, and to a depth 130m below surface, Figure 4 & 5. Importantly, vein widths up to 8 meters (true width) have been intersected with high-grade silver, and gold mineralization. Quartz veining exhibits impressive chalcedony-rich low-sulphidation epithermal vein textures, indicating good preservation of the vein system. Wide coherent veins intercepted in the southwestern holes: IKDD22-009; 010; 012 and 013 show an average true width of 7.0 m. In the two north-eastern drill holes IKDD22-011 and 014, more dispersed zones of sheeted and stockwork veining up to 21 m in down hole length were encountered with individual veins up to 2 m in down-hole width. This splaying of veins in the northeast is potentially indicative of a step-structure where the host structure is stepping over to coalesce into a more coherent structure further along strike. Silicification at surface to the north may support this potential extension at depth.

Quartz veins at Saroma show a diverse range of low-sulfidation epithermal textures, brecciation and minerology suggesting a dynamic system with multiple fluid phases amenable to gold deposition, Figures 6a & b. High level chalcedony-rich vein textures are observed in the deepest holes IKDD22-10 and IKDD22-13 indicating that the current drill intercepts are within the mineralization window and further drill testing down dip is warranted. Vein textures and the geometry of higher-grade mineralization identified along the Saroma vein trend may be indicative of a southwest plunge to mineralization towards the Chitose and Taiho prospects 500 and 1,500 m to the southwest. Reconnaissance mapping along the Saroma structure in 2016 by the Company found surface rock samples up to 10.85 g/t gold and 136 g/t silver. Recent detailed mapping has confirmed veining with broad silicification envelopes at Chitose and Taiho and banded chalcedony veins outcrops up to 5 m wide at the latter.

The historical Jomon workings are located another 5 km southwest of the Taiho workings on what appears to be the continuation of the Saroma structure, Figure 3. Information on mining here is limited but sampling of numerous quartz boulders in a small open pit report grades averaging 25 g/t gold and 50 g/t silver1. In 1933 an underground cross-cut was excavated to locate the source of the boulders but results are unknown.

Forward Plans

2023 work programs will aim to delineate high-grade gold and silver shoots along the Saroma structure and towards the Jomon workings. Staged work programs will include detailed mapping with soil sampling to identify precious and path-finder element anomalies for focussed CSAMT geophysical surveying. Targets developed by this work will be ranked to guide drilling.

Saroma Prospect

Located approximately 4 km south of the Kitano-o gold mine, the historic Saroma, Taiho and Chitose gold workings were developed on epithermal veins that step along a northeast trending fault zone which extends for at least 3.5 km along the Saroma valley, Figures 1-3. Operated during the 1930's, records show the Saroma mine produced 13,189 tons of ore at an average grade of 9.7 g/t gold between 1933 to 19392. There are no production records from the Taiho and Chitose workings, however, exploration and mining was reported from these latter two areas immediately prior to the 1943 gold mining moratorium.

Table 1 Significant mineralized intercepts for IKDD22-009 to IKDD22-014 based on down-hole lengths

Drill Hole NumberFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Au g/tAg g/tAu Eq g/tStructure
IKDD22-0931.732.050.350.514.60.7Hanging wall splay
55.6559.754.10.7124.82.2Saroma Main Vein
Incl.55.6557.001.351.7302.45.4Saroma Main Vein
56.2557.000.752.74257.9Saroma Main Vein
IKDD22-1041.6542.00.350.27.370.3Hanging wall splay
98.75100.351.61.256.51.9Saroma Main Vein
Incl.99.4100.150.752.188.83.2Saroma Main Vein
104.75107.853.10.4475.76.2Saroma Main Vein
Incl.104.75106.51.750.6833.810.7Saroma Main Vein
105.5106.51.00.61,128.814.3Saroma Main Vein
IKDD22-11121.55122.050.50.2150.42.0Saroma Main Vein
Incl. 121.8122.050.250.3234.03.1Saroma Main Vein
147.6148.81.20.525.90.8Saroma footwall
IKDD22-1288.989.30.42.437.92.9Saroma Main Vein
90.5591.61.051.31,449.519.0Saroma Main Vein
Incl.90.891.20.43.23,570.046.7Saroma Main Vein
IKDD22-1346.1546.60.450.41.20.4Hanging wall splay
120.85123.42.550.56.00.6Saroma Main Vein
Incl. 123.1123.40.31.02.11.1Saroma Main Vein
IKDD22-1494.5594.900.350.21.00.2Saroma Main Vein
143.85144.300.450.24.00.2Saroma footwall

 

Gold equivalent (AuEq) = (Ag g/t / 82.4) + Au g/t. This calculation was based on an average of gold and silver prices for the month of November 2022.

Table 2: Saroma prospect drill hole data

Hole IDAzimuth (true north)DipCollar EastingCollar NorthingElevation (m)Length (m)
IKDD22-09305-507090604862202255.0324.4
IKDD22-10305-757090604862202255.0158.1
IKDD22-11285-507095944862731225.5313.0
IKDD22-12310-507091854862303254.0162.4
IKDD22-13310-687091854862303254.0150.9
IKDD22-14285-457096824862873219.7200.0
Total 1,308.8

 

References:

1Gold Mines of Japan, 1989. The Mining & Materials Processing Institute of Japan.

2Metal Mining Agency of Japan, March 1990, Geological Survey Report for Fiscal Year 1989, Northern Hokkaido Area B - Metalliferous Deposits Overview. Japan, Resource Geology, 46(3), pp 151-166.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold Vice President of Exploration, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling Techniques and Assaying

The drilling results discussed in this news release are from drill core samples obtained by PQ, HQ and NQ-size triple-tube diamond core drilling using a PMC700 and PMC-400 man-portable drill rigs owned and operated by the Company. The drilling program was fully supervised by Company senior geologists at the drilling site.

Drill core was collected in plastic core-trays at the drill site and transported by road in Company vehicles to its core shed storage facility in the nearby Ikutahara Village, located centrally within the project area. The drill core was carefully logged, photographed and sample intervals marked-up along predicted mineralized and selected unmineralized intervals by Japan Gold KK senior project geologists.

Sample lengths varied from 0.15 to 1.0 m; depending on the positions of geological contacts and variations in vein texture and composition. The core was split by diamond rock saw supervised by project geologists. Half-core sample was collected from the entire length of each designated sample interval and placed into individual-labelled, self-sealing calico bags for secure packaging and transport to the laboratory. The half-core samples weighed between 0.25 to 5 kg depending on the sample length and core size. A Chain-of-Custody was established between the Company and receiving laboratory to ensure the integrity of the samples during transportation from site to the lab. The samples were sent in batches to ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and assaying.

Samples were crushed, pulverised and assayed for gold 50 g charge Fire Assay / AAS Finish (Au-AA24; 0.005 ppm lower detection limit) and a 48 multi-element by 4-acid digest with ICP-MS determination (ME-MS61L; Ag 0.002 ppm lower detection limit). Over-limit Au and Ag samples were re-assayed by fire-assay and gravimetric finish (GRA-22, LDL of 0.5 and 5 ppm for Au and Ag respectively).

Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) were inserted by Japan Gold KK at every 20th sample to assess repeatability and assaying precision of the laboratory. In addition, the laboratory applied its own internal Quality Control procedure that includes sample duplicates, blanks & geochemical standards. They report these results with the certified Assay Report. Laboratory procedures and QAQC protocols adopted are considered appropriate. The CRMs and internal QC-QA results fall within acceptable levels of accuracy & precision and are considered to lack any bias.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:

John Proust
Chairman & CEO
Phone: 778-725-1491
Email: jproust@japangold.com
Website: www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2021 and 2022 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_001.jpg

Figure 1: Ikutahara and Kanehana Projects with simplified geology, and historical mines and workings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_002.jpg

Figure 2: Saroma prospect showing area of drilling at the Saroma vein and potential extension of the Saroma structure southwest towards the Jomon workings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_003.jpg

Figure 3: Saroma prospect, simplified geology, prospect locations and drill hole locations and significant intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_004.jpg

Figure 4: Saroma prospect: long section with mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_004full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_005.jpg

Figure 5: Saroma Mine: cross sections of drill holes IKDD22-009 & 010 and IKDD22-012 & 013 with mineralized vein intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_006.jpg

Figure 6a: Quartz vein intersection from IKDD22-010 with mineralized intervals

view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_007.jpg

Figure 6b: Quartz vein intersection from IKDD22-012 with mineralized intervals

view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/147975_c60e5b4614abdae0_007full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147975

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Japan GoldTSXV:JGPrecious Metals Investing
JG:CA
Japan Gold

Japan Gold

Company Highlights

  • First-mover status as an international gold explorer in Japan
  • 30 gold exploration projects in the safe and stable jurisdiction of Japan
  • Projects host over 40 past-producing mines with high-grade gold mineralization
  • Country-wide alliance in Japan with the Barrick Gold Corporation
  • Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder
  • Management team with extensive local knowledge

Overview

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG) is a gold exploration company with a vast portfolio of 30 gold projects across the island nation of Japan. Japan Gold's leadership team has long recognized the potential for gold exploration in Japan. When the Japan Mining Act was amended in 2012 for the first time, allowing foreign mineral companies the ability to hold exploration and mining permits, Japan Gold was the first foreign mineral exploration company to seize this opportunity.

Japan Gold is the only foreign mineral exploration company to focus solely on gold exploration in the country and has gathered a large portfolio of projects that collectively host over 40 past-producing gold mines and workings which were all shut down during World War II due to a government moratorium on gold mining.

During February 2020, Japan Gold announced a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan. The Japan Gold-Barrick alliance includes 28 out of 30 projects currently held by Japan Gold.

Japan Gold will continue to advance the Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido and the Ohra-Takamine Project in Kyushu independently guided by the Japan Gold/Newmont Technical Committee. Newmont Corporation has a joint venture right of first refusal on these two projects.

As a first-mover in the country, Japan Gold has also taken the opportunity to establish strong relationships with local universities and industry specialists, incorporating some of these—such as Mitsuhiko Yamada and Takashi Kuriyama—into its management team and board of directors. This first-mover position has also made the company a key resource for other organizations looking to partake in gold exploration in the region.

Japan Gold is led by an exceptional management team with extensive local knowledge and relationships. This team is supported by a knowledgeable board of directors and advisors. As Japan Gold is a spinoff of Southern Arc Minerals Inc (TSXV:SA)—a company that shares many of the same directors—26 percent of the company is held by its predecessor, giving the company a unique share structure.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Japan Gold plans to complete large scale, regional programs under the Japan Gold-Barrick alliance which is expected to include geochemical (BLEG) stream sediment analysis and geophysical analysis over the 28 projects included in the alliance. These programs are guided by the Japan Gold-Barrick Alliance Technical Committee.

In addition, the company plans to fully evaluate and drill permit three prospects on the two projects excluded from the Barrick alliance. Newmont has a joint venture right of first refusal on these two projects. Japan Gold plans to complete drill programs on at least two of these prospects over the next 12 months. These programs are guided by the Japan Gold/Newmont Technical Committee.

Mining in Japan

As a safe and stable jurisdiction, Japan hosts 76 known past producing gold mines, including five gold deposits greater than one million ounces.

All of Japan's gold mines were shut down in 1943 as part of a moratorium that was implemented by the government in light of World War II. Following that, there was a short period of small-scale production in the 1960s and 1970s and since then, production has been limited to a handful of mines including the Hishikari mine, which still produces today and is one of the world's highest-grade gold mines. The Hishikari mine has produced over 7.8 million ounces of gold between 1985-2019 at an average grade of 30-40 g/t gold.

Mining in Japan

Understanding the potential for gold exploration in the island nation, Japan Gold has entered the country as a first mover, collaborating with local companies and universities while engaging with local directors and advisors.

Key Projects

The Ikutahara Project – Hokkaido, Japan

The most advanced of Japan Gold's projects is the 205.13 square kilometer Ikutahara project, located in Japan's northern island, Hokkaido. The project hosts 20 historic mines and workings, making it highly prospective for gold mineralization. Based on the results of Japan Gold's review of historical data and validation by its own in-house field programs, a Phase 1 scout drill program was completed in 2019. The surface geochemistry, CSAMT and gravity geophysics collected over the Kitano-o Prospect, along with the Phase 1 drill program results, have refined the company's understanding of the geology of the Kitano-o hydrothermal system and give strong vectors to the eastern side of the prospect. It is now interpreted that the western part of the Kitano-o Prospect represents the 'lateral outflow' of a large epithermal system, developed at depth in the eastern part of the three-kilometer-long prospect.

Kitano-o Gold District

The historic Kitano-o Gold district comprises eight historic mines and workings over an approximate seven-by-four-kilometer area and includes the Kitano-o prospect. The district is highlighted by an extensive co-incident gold-arsenic-antimony mercury anomaly in stream sediment samples over the area.

Kitano-o Prospect

The Kitano-o prospect, which includes the Kitano Mine, is located within a seven-by-four-kilometer gold district which hosts seven additional gold prospects. The Kitano-o mine produced more than 96,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 5.9 g/t gold primarily from shallow open-pits along a three-kilometer alteration corridor, prior to the government-imposed closure in 1943.

Phase 1 drill testing of the western side of the Kitano-o Prospect was completed in late December 2019 with six diamond drill holes, totaling 2,837 meters. Drilling targeted depth extensions of the western end of a well-defined vein-corridor exposed within extensive shallow open-pits and geophysical anomalies. Significant zones of quartz veining were intersected corresponding to those mapped at surface, however, the low tenor of gold reported from drill core assays does not adequately reflect the over 96,000 ounces of gold mined from the exposed paleosurface sinter deposits in the open pits.

The eastern side of the Kitano-o prospect has now been identified as a key target area for Phase 2 drilling. Gold historically mined at the surface at the Kitano-o Mine is interpreted to have been deposited at the paleosurface during deposition of a silica-sinter apron through lateral outflow. Silica-rich fluids that formed the sinter, also carrying gold, flowed upwards then laterally out from hot spring vents connected to a deep epithermal boiling zone. Rock samples collected from the eastern side of the Kitano-o prospect show high gold and antimony values potentially indicating higher temperatures of deposition and closer proximity to the 'upflow' or 'boiling zone' where gold was precipitating. The figure below represents Japan Gold's current interpreted geological model for the Kitano-o prospect.

Ryuo Prospect

The Ryuo mine, operated prior to 1943, was developed on five vein zones identified within a 1,000-meter by 400-meter NE-SW oriented zoned alteration system, which remains open to the southwest. The Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ) reported data on the Jinja and Shouei veins and shows workings developed on up to six levels to a depth of 75 meters below the surface. Underground workings of the Jinja veins were re-sampled during the 1950s and some noticeably high-grade samples were reported. Historic channel samples include results that show high-grade shoot development such as 72 meters with average grades of 40.8 g/t gold and 168 g/t silver in addition to 9 meters of 31 g/t gold and 268 g/t silver.

CSAMT and gravity geophysics have been completed in selected areas and a Phase 1 scout drilling is currently being permitted.

Japan Gold's Key Kyushu Project

The Ohra-Takamine Project

The Ohra-Takamine Gold prospect lies within the highly gold endowed Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province and hosts five historic gold mines, the Matsuno, Urushi, Takamine, Ohra, and Aira Yamada Mines, which define a northeast-oriented structural corridor. In excess of 11 million ounces of gold have been produced from high-grade low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposits in the province. Notable producers include the Hishikari Mine with 7.8 million ounces of gold produced to date at average grades of 30-40 g/t gold; Kushikino Mine with 1.8 million ounces at 6.7 g/t gold, the Yamagano Mine with 910,000 ounces at 17.4 g/t gold and the Okuchi Mine with 714,000 ounces at 13.6 g/t gold.

A 35 line-kilometer, grid-based, CSAMT geophysical survey was completed along a 4.2-kilometer portion of the Ohra-Takamine Mine corridor. The CSAMT geophysical survey at the Ohra-Takamine project was undertaken to identify zones of sub-surface electrical resistivity and conductivity, representing silicification and clay alteration related to epithermal vein systems.

Results of the CSAMT survey at Ohra-Takamine are very encouraging and have defined a number of linear kilometric-scale, contiguous resistive zones (CSAMT anomalies), locally extending to depth across the survey area.

Prospect-scale gravity readings were collected over an eight-by-four kilometer area with nominal 60 to 100-meter spacings along access roads and ridgelines and merged with Geological Survey of Japan gravity data to produce a new suite of processed gravity images. The spatial relationship between gravity highs and the major low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposits in the province is well described in the literature, and uplift or doming of the underlying basement, producing gravity anomalies, is interpreted as a key factor in the development of deep-seated fracture pathways for hydrothermal fluid flow and subsequent quartz vein development in these mines.

Geophysical surveys completed to date are expected to add a vital third dimension to the epithermal targets at the Ohra-Takamine Project.

Management Team

John Proust – Chairman and CEO

John Proust has successfully founded and managed a number of resource companies. Mr. Proust has served on the boards and held senior operating positions, and has directed and advised public and private companies regarding debt and equity financing, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring since 1986. Mr. Proust is currently Chairman and CEO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc., Chairman and a director of Canada Energy Partners Inc., and a director of Rise Gold Corp. Mr. Proust has extensive experience in corporate governance, is a graduate of The Directors College, Michael G. De Groote School of Business at McMaster University and holds the designation of Chartered Director.

Dr Michael Andrews, PhD, FAusIMM – Director

Dr. Mike Andrews is a geologist with more than 40 years of research and mining industry experience in gold, copper, coal and iron. He holds an honours degree in Geology from the University of Reading, and a doctorate in exploration geochemistry from the University of Wales. Dr. Andrews is also currently President & COO and a director of Southern Arc Minerals Inc., and a Non-executive Director of Kingsrose Mining Limited. He was a founding director of Kingsrose Mining Limited and played an instrumental role in the discovery, exploration, feasibility and development of its Way Linggo Gold Mine in Indonesia. Dr. Andrews also held the positions of Executive Director and Chief Geologist of AuIron Energy Ltd., Director of Gold Operations for Meekatharra Minerals Ltd., and managed the Teck-MM Gold Indonesian Joint Venture, an exploration portfolio of thirteen gold and copper projects in Indonesia. He also held senior exploration positions with Ashton Mining Ltd, Aurora Gold Ltd., and Muswellbrook Energy and Minerals.

John Carlile, BSc, MSc, FAusIMM – Director

John Carlile is a geologist with more than 35 years of experience in the resource industry. He has held senior executive and director positions with both major and junior resource companies, including as President of Indonesian and Philippines subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited. As a geologist, he has a proven track record of mineral discovery and business building in Asia, most notably as Exploration Manager, Asia for Newcrest Mining Limited when it discovered its Gosowong mine. He has served on the boards of several resource companies, and currently holds the position of director for Southern Arc Minerals Inc. and Non-executive director of Kingsrose Mining Limited. He holds a BSc in Geology from University of Reading, England, and an MSc in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, University of London. He is a Fellow of the AusIMM and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

Takashi Kuriyama, B.Eng. – General Manager, Exploration

Takashi Kuriyama, a geology graduate of the Mining and Geology Department of Akita University, served in increasingly senior roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (“Sumitomo") from 1974 until his recent retirement as General Manager of its Global Exploration and Development Department. During his career at Sumitomo, Mr. Kuriyama had the role of Exploration and Geology Manager at Sumitomo's Hishikari world class gold mine in Kyushu, Southern Japan, and subsequently held senior exploration positions in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the United States of America. In the roles of Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. and Managing Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd., he oversaw the development of the Northparkes copper-gold porphyry copper mine and the Pogo gold mine in Alaska. During his career with Sumitomo, he was seconded to Japanese Government Organizations serving as Councilor at the Metals Exploration Group of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Director at the Joint Venture Exploration Division for the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ). Mr. Kuriyama also served as a Director of Teck Resources Limited from 2006 until 2016.

Dr. Kotaro Ohga, PhD – Chief Engineer

Kotaro Ohga held the position of Associate Professor at Hokkaido University in the Graduate School of Engineering. With a PhD in Mining Engineering, Dr. Ohga has extensive experience with permitting and drill programs in Japan. As Chief Engineer, Dr. Ohga is the main point of contact between Japan Gold and the Japanese Government, offering invaluable insight and expertise as Japan Gold advances its properties.

Andrew Rowe, BSc, MAusIMM – VP Exploration, Japan Country Manager

Andrew Rowe comes to Japan Gold through his previous position with Southern Arc Minerals. He joined Southern Arc in 2006 as a Senior Geological Consultant and was soon promoted to Chief Geologist and then Executive Vice President, leading Southern Arc's exploration programs from grassroots exploration through to completion of the first resource estimate at the Company's West Lombok Project. He planned and implemented large-scale exploration programs, managing both the technical and administrative aspects of the projects. He briefly left Southern Arc in December 2014, and then rejoined the Company as a consultant in August 2015 to continue with Southern Arc's exploration projects in Japan. He graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Geology from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. He is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. He has experience in mineral exploration and project management in Australia and various countries in Southeast Asia including Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, China and Laos. During this time he held exploration positions with Renison Goldfields, Normandy Anglo Asia, Phelps Dodge, Aurora Gold and Ivanhoe Mines. Immediately prior to joining Southern Arc he was the principal geologist for Pan Australian Resources Ltd (Laos) and part of the team responsible for successfully bringing the Phu Kham Cu-Au porphyry deposit through to bankable feasibility.

Vincent Boon, CPA, CA – CFO and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Boon is a chartered accountant with over ten years of professional accounting experience with private and public companies focusing on financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal control and corporate finance activities. Mr. Boon's experience includes financial reporting for both Canadian and U.S. listed companies with international subsidiaries, strategic planning, tax planning, corporate governance, equity financings and due diligence for acquisitions. As an employee of J Proust & Associates, an organization providing public company management and venture capital to start-up and junior companies, Mr. Boon is also the CFO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc., Canada Energy Partners Inc., and Rise Gold Corp. Mr. Boon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CPA, CA.

Mitsuhiko Yamada, BA – Director

Mitsuhiko Yamada is a mining business professional with international experience overseeing all aspects of mining projects from exploration through to production. He earned his degree in International Economics at Keio University and spent his career with Sumitomo Corporation. He worked around the globe for Sumitomo, managing various mining projects and overseeing joint venture relationships with some of the world's biggest mining companies, including Newmont, Phelps Dodge, Teck, Xstrata, Rio Tinto and Sherritt. He held increasing senior roles with Sumitomo, ultimately achieving the position of Executive Officer and General Manager of Mineral Resources. He retired from Sumitomo Corporation in 2012 and is currently a Lecturer of English at the Department of Industrial Engineering & Management at Kanagawa University.

Robert Gallagher, BApSc – Director

Bob Gallagher has more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry and is a Mineral Engineer with a specialty in mineral processing. Currently Mr. Gallagher is a director for Yamana Gold Inc., Southern Arc Minerals Inc., Capstone Mining Corp., and BC Hydro. Most recently, he held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at New Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Gallagher held increasingly senior management roles at Newmont Mining Corporation over a seven-year period, including Vice President Operations, Asia Pacific; Vice President, Indonesian Operations; and General Manager, Batu Hijau. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gallagher worked at a number of operating mines located throughout the Americas and Asia in various engineering, metallurgical, and mine management roles, including most notably 15 years at Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Gallagher has considerable project development and operational experience. He has been recognized by industry associations for his contributions throughout his career, most notably in 2013 he accepted the Prospector & Developer Association of Canada's Viola R. MacMillan Award for Company or Mine Development on behalf of New Gold Inc., and in 2014 he was jointly recognized by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the E.A. Scholz Award for excellence in mine development.

Dr. Sally Eyre, PhD – Director

Dr. Sally Eyre is a mining finance professional with extensive experience in global resource capital markets and mining operations. During 2011 to 2014 she served as President & CEO of Copper North Mining and prior to that she served as Senior Vice President, Operations at Endeavour Mining, responsible for a portfolio of exploration, development and production projects throughout West Africa. She also served as President & CEO of Etruscan Resources Inc. (now Endeavour Mining Corp.), a gold company with producing assets in West Africa. She has served as Director of Business Development for Endeavour Financial Ltd. and has held executive positions with a number of Canadian resource companies. She was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Petro Rubiales Energy Corp. (now Pacific Rubiales Energy) and also served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs of UrAsia Energy Ltd. (now Uranium One). In 2003 she served as President & CEO of TLC Ventures Corp. (now Calibre Mining Corp.). She has a PhD in Economic Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London. She is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) and a former Director of the SEG Canada Foundation.

Murray Flanigan CPA, CA, CFA – Director

Mr. Flanigan is a management consultant providing financial advisory services to a number of public and private oil and gas, mining and technology companies in North America and abroad. Mr. Flanigan is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, international taxation, risk management, banking, treasury, corporate restructuring and accounting, and has served as Chief Financial Officer for various public and private companies. Mr. Flanigan is currently a Managing Principal of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc. and a key member of its executive management team responsible for the negotiation and closing of numerous recent large scale oil & gas transactions in West Africa, offshore Guyana and the Middle East. Prior to founding his own consulting company, Mr. Flanigan served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and CFO of Qwest Investment Management Corp., where he was responsible for regulatory reporting and corporate filings for over 15 private and publicly listed companies and limited partnerships in Qwest's portfolio, as well as arranging and closing numerous equity and debt financings. Mr. Flanigan also served as VP Corporate Development for Adelphia Communications Corporation, overseeing the company's financial restructuring and ultimate sale to Time Warner Inc. and Comcast Corporation for approximately US$18 billion.

Ian Burney – Director

Mr. Burney was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2016 to 2021. Mr. Burney is an accomplished, high-performing public service executive and diplomat with over 30 years of experience in international affairs, particularly in the area of global economic issues. Mr. Burney graduated in 1985 from McGill University, Montreal, with a Bachelor of Arts with honours in Political Science, and in 1986 from University of Toronto, with a Master of Arts in International Relations. Mr. Burney joined the Department of External Affairs in 1987 and has held a range of positions in Ottawa and diplomatic postings overseas.

Michael Carrick – Director

Mr. Carrick is currently Chairman of RTG Mining Inc. and has been responsible for the development of seven major gold mines in five countries around the world including the development of the largest gold mine in the Philippines. That mine was merged with B2 Gold of Canada in a US$4.5 billion merger. Mr. Carrick is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the resources sector. He holds a degree in Commerce from the University of Natal, and an Accounting and Finance degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants both in South Africa and in Australia

Tanneke Heersche – Director

Ms. Heersche is a partner in the Global Mining Group at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and is the head of the firm-wide ESG Steering Committee. Prior to Fasken, Ms. Heersche was a partner at White & Case LLP where she was co-Chair of the Global Metals & Mining Practice Group and executive managing partner of its Johannesburg office. Ms Heersche is a highly regarded expert and strategic advisor in the natural resources industry with over 25 years of international industry experience. She has a particular emphasis on project development, investment agreement negotiations and the integration of ESG into development frameworks. Ms. Heersche holds an LLB from the University of Toronto and a BSc (Physiology) and BA (German Literature) from Western University .

Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work programs at Barrick Alliance projects in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1).

Following the announcement of Barrick's selection of six Japan Gold projects in early September, work programs immediately commenced on priority targets in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1). Refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022, for more information on the Barrick Alliance selection of projects for advancement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan, (Figure 1).

Ryuo Prospect

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Japan Gold Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") virtually on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (PT) at https:meetnow.globalMXNMPNU. Following the formal portion of the AGM, Management will also discuss the Company's ongoing drilling progress and the selection of 6 projects by Barrick Gold Corporation. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer period.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the AGM online to participate, vote, or submit questions during the AGM's live webcast. In order to participate online, Registered Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit control number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare Trust Company of Canada OR Computershare Investor Services Inc. containing an Invite Code.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Continues to Drill High Grade Intercepts at Ryuo and Expands the Prospect Area

Japan Gold Continues to Drill High Grade Intercepts at Ryuo and Expands the Prospect Area

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from seven additional drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect. Drilling has continued to encounter high-grade veins along the Ryuo alteration corridor, and interpretation of drill core has significantly advanced the understanding of controls on mineralization at the prospect. The Ryuo prospect is located within the Company's 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, (Figure 1).

Summary of High-Grade Intercepts, (Figures 2-5 and Table 1):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barrick Selects Six Japan Gold Projects to Advance to Second Evaluation Phase and Three Project Areas to Continue the Initial Evaluation Phase

Barrick Selects Six Japan Gold Projects to Advance to Second Evaluation Phase and Three Project Areas to Continue the Initial Evaluation Phase

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold") is pleased to announce that Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") has selected six projects from the Barrick Alliance portfolio to continue as Included Projects in the Second Evaluation Phase under the Strategic Alliance Agreement dated February 23, 2020 (the "Alliance Agreement") between Japan Gold and Barrick. In addition, Barrick will be continuing their Initial Evaluation Phase on three project areas that were added to the Barrick Alliance following its formation. Japan Gold will continue to provide full support and management of the Included Projects under the Barrick Alliance.

Barrick's Vice President Exploration, Asia-Pacific, Marian Moroney, commented "The Barrick team is excited that the country-wide screening program has been successful in defining multiple projects which will now receive more focused work programs in order to progress them to the next stage. The programs are likely to include geophysical surveys and drilling on the best targets, as we continue the search for world-class orebodies in Japan."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have completed exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. The program was successful in extending the strike length of the BT structure at the Bighorn Target to 525 metres in length, with at least 1,400 metres of potential strike length exposure within prospective Basal Quartzite unit rocks. This program upgrades this target in terms of drilling priority for 2023. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

Flow-Through proceeds will be used for winter exploration drilling at the 100%-owned McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 1,000,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units) with qualified investors for maximum gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has granted 240,000 charitable stock options to The Singh Foundation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The charitable options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Singh Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable society that was established to create opportunities for youth by encouraging participation in their communities through sports and local programs. The Singh family has been part of the Surrey, British Columbia community for over 50 years and has seen how important it is for kids to be able to play in a healthy and safe environment. The goal of the Foundation is to provide that opportunity to all kids and families regardless of personal, societal, or economic barriers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce up to 34.70 gt Au in grab samples* collected at the Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") this fall as part of the Company's ongoing surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Results are consistent with widespread epithermalorogenic gold systems, and Puma plans to extend stripping and launch an inaugural drill program at the JGZ in 2023.

Figure 1: Grab samples* collected at surface at the Jaguar Gold Zone is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d5cb3c-54f3-40d1-90a3-372d6eeec852

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Lithium Investing

Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

×