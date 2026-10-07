Royal Road Expands High-Grade Silver-Gold-Antimony Vein System and Advances Porphyry Vectoring at Margaritas, Colombia

Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR,OTC:RRDMF) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from geological mapping and surface sampling at its Margaritas target, part of the Güíntar-Alemán-Margaritas ("GAM") project in Colombia.
New mapping has substantially expanded the known footprint of high-grade silver-gold-antimony carbonate-base-metal ("CBM") veins and breccias at Margaritas to an area of approximately 400 by 450 meters. The vein system remains open to the north and at depth, with newly identified veins extending beyond the area tested by previous drilling.
The emerging model at Margaritas is of an extensive and potentially economically significant high-grade silver-gold-antimony vein and breccia system developed within and potentially above a much broader hydrothermal system. Surface mapping has also identified porphyry-style alteration northeast of the drilled area, providing an additional vector towards the potential porphyry source previously interpreted at Margaritas.
Located approximately 4 kilometers south of the Güíntar porphyry discovery (see press release dated December 14, 2021), Margaritas was previously tested by a single diamond drilling program comprising four drill holes. That drilling intersected multiple high-grade silver-gold-antimony veins and breccias within much broader zones of lower-grade hydrothermal mineralization.
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High-Grade Vein System Expanded
Previous drilling at Margaritas intersected multiple high-grade silver-gold-antimony veins and breccias, including 4 meters at 631 g/t silver, 0.47% antimony and 0.41 g/t gold from 177 meters in MAR-DD-002; 5 meters at 333 g/t silver, 0.28% antimony and 1.18 g/t gold from 171 meters in MAR-DD-003; and 4 meters at 191 g/t silver, 0.03% antimony and 0.46 g/t gold from 48 meters in MAR-DD-004 (not true widths and the Company does not have sufficient information to estimate true widths; see press release dated June 9, 2026).
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Recent surface mapping has identified additional undrilled CBM veins north of the previous drilling and extensions to previously identified structures, substantially expanding the interpreted footprint of the silver-gold-antimony vein and breccia system to approximately 400 by 450 meters. Mineralization is interpreted to extend to at least 330 meters below surface and remains open to the north and at depth.
Rock-chip sampling of the newly identified veins returned up to 229 g/t silver from a historically mined vein and 116 g/t silver with 1.75 g/t gold from an area of dense veining. A large mineralized breccia boulder within the expanded footprint returned 475 g/t silver, 987 ppm antimony and 0.90 g/t gold. Its size suggests a potentially nearby bedrock source that remains to be located.
The 62 rock-chip samples collected at Margaritas returned up to 475 g/t silver (range: 0.09-475 g/t, mean: 22.2 g/t), 5.53 g/t gold (range: 0.0025-5.53 g/t, mean: 0.33 g/t), 987 ppm antimony (range: 0.2-987 ppm, mean: 45.9 ppm) and 4.59% zinc (range: 0.0012-4.59%, mean: 0.122%).
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Porphyry Vectoring
Previous drilling at Margaritas intersected broad zones of lower-grade mineralization, including 304 meters and 231 meters grading approximately 0.3 g/t gold equivalent[1] from surface to end-of-hole in MAR-DD-003 and MAR-DD-004, respectively. These broad intersections were previously interpreted by the Company as potentially representing the upper or peripheral expression of a larger hydrothermal system that pre-dates the silver-gold-antimony vein system.
Recent surface mapping northeast of the drilled area has identified potassic alteration with disseminated pyrrhotite and elevated gold values in rock-chip samples. The Company considers this alteration significant as a potential vector towards the source of the broader hydrothermal system and a possible porphyry target.
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Planned Drilling
Drilling at Margaritas during the current GAM campaign will test the expanded high-grade vein system along strike and at depth, including newly identified veins outside the area of previous drilling. Drilling will also test the significance of the porphyry-style alteration identified northeast of the current drilled area.
"Our initial drilling at Margaritas demonstrated that the high-grade silver-gold-antimony veins are potentially significant. What has changed is our understanding of their scale," said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "Mapping has now extended the vein system well beyond the area previously drilled and identified numerous veins that have never been tested. Importantly, these veins are potentially significant mineralized bodies in their own right, developed within a much broader hydrothermal system. At the same time, new porphyry-style alteration provides us with an additional vector towards an underlying porphyry system. Our next drilling will therefore test the scale and continuity of the high-grade veins while continuing to vector towards a possible additional porphyry target."
About the GAM Project
The GAM project is wholly owned by Royal Road and is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Medellín in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (see Figure 1). The Project comprises the Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts, in addition to the El Aleman Mining and Chuscalita Mining Concession Contracts. The Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts were obtained through Royal Road's acquisition of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (see Press Release May 31, 2019). El Aleman and Chuscalita are subject to option agreements pursuant to which Royal Road holds the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest (see Press Releases January 12, 2026, and December 14, 2021).
About Royal Road Minerals:
Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
Cautionary statement:
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.
The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.
Contact
Ben Butlin
Royal Road Minerals Limited
info@royalroadminerals.com
+44 1534 887166
[1] Gold equivalent values for reported intervals include Au, Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn only. Metal prices used were US$4,300/oz Au, US$65/oz Ag, US$5.50/lb Cu, US$0.85/lb Pb, US$1.50/lb Zn and US$35,000/t Sb, with 90% recovery and 100% payability assumed for all metals
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