Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2026 Virtual Conference

Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2026 Virtual Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2026 Virtual Conference.

Jason Hynes, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, will participate virtually in a 90-minute fireside chat on Wednesday, October 7, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. MT). The event will be livestreamed, and a replay of the fireside chat will be available within 24 hours of its conclusion.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1862443408219172698

The replay can be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com under Investor Resources / Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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