Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today launched the Roundhill Cannabis ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The WEED ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to the cannabis sector, including U.S. multi-state operators . According to BDSA the global cannabis market is expected to grow to $61 billion by 2026, more than double $29 billion in sales for 2021. The majority of this ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF