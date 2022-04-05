Market NewsInvesting News

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=2704 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that it had determined the previous day that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021" and that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." On this news, Cronos' share price dropped nearly 16%, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Trulieve Announces April 2022 Conference and Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in April.

  • BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, April 6, 2022: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 2 nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 14, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote lunch event with Representative David Joyce .
  • The Green Market Report's Women's Summit, April 28, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will speak at the event.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cresco Labs Announces April 2022 Conference Participation

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its planned participation in upcoming conferences.

BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, April 7, 2022: Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Avicanna Expands its Derma-Cosmetics Brand Pura H&W into the European Union through a Partnership with Bio-Gate AG

The exclusive distribution agreement includes 5 SKUs from Pura H&W's evidence-based derma-cosmetics portfolio

The products will be commercialized through Bio-Gate's existing distribution channels with initial launches planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 2022

3 Cannabis Investing Experts Explain US Legalization Hype

After a positive US House of Representatives vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, what's next for cannabis and where is the smart money heading?

Experts agree that although the move is helping to keep cannabis in the national conversation, the path forward for the bill seems less than ideal, and doesn’t resolve the immediate business needs of US operators.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) breaks down the perspectives of several cannabis investment experts after a busy week in the market that has helped illustrate ongoing misconceptions in the space.

Trulieve Announces Exclusive Partnership with DeLisioso Cannabis in Florida

Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls available exclusively at Trulieve beginning April 15

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership in Florida with DeLisioso LLC ("DeLisioso"), a cannabis marketing and consulting company specializing in high-end adult use and medical cannabis products. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of DeLisioso branded products throughout the state, with Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls launching on April 15 .

cannabis plant amid legal gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: House Votes to Legalize Cannabis (Again)

The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill seeking to legalize cannabis.

The decision to introduce and vote on this bill caused cannabis stocks to go on a run this past week — however, the volatility was described to the Investing News Network (INN) as built on hype and speculation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

