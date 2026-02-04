Roscan Gold Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Grants of Stock Options

Roscan Gold Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Grants of Stock Options

Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS,OTC:RCGCF) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rahul Paul as Chief Financial Officer, and the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

Mr. Paul, who has been a member of the board of directors since September 2024, brings more than seventeen years of experience in capital markets and the mining industry. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Radisson Mining Resources Inc., where he successfully secured financing and oversaw a 128,000-metre drill program between 2019 and 2022, resulting in a significant increase in gold resources at the O'Brien Project.

Prior to that, Mr. Paul spent nearly a decade as Director, Research - Precious Metals at Canaccord Genuity, providing coverage of gold producers and developers across North America. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Western University and an undergraduate engineering degree from the University of Kerala.

Nana Sangmuah, Executive Chairman, President, and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to bring Rahul Paul as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, which is on top of his valuable contributions to the Company as a member of the Board of Directors. Rahul brings significant financial leadership and capital markets expertise, with a strong track record of supporting exploration and development companies through periods of growth, financing and resource expansion. On behalf of the Board and management, I would also like to sincerely thank Danny Cao for his dedication and contributions to the Company and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Stock Options

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 13,350,000 stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants of the Company. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share, have a term of five (5) years from the date of grant, and vest in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the stock options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant. In addition, the Company has also granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 restricted share units to directors and officers, and vest on the date that is one (1) year from the date of grant.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 900-1412
Email: info@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

