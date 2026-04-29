Root Insurance Launches 24-Hour Agent Appointment Program, Setting New Industry Standard for Speed

Root Insurance Launches 24-Hour Agent Appointment Program, Setting New Industry Standard for Speed

ROOT (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced the launch of its 24-hour agent appointment program, enabling independent insurance agents to complete onboarding and begin selling policies in as little as one day.

Key Highlights

  • Independent agents can get appointed and start selling within 24 hours
  • Root has appointed more than 7,500 agents since launching
  • ~2,400 agents added in 2026 alone

Why This Matters
Traditional insurance carrier onboarding often takes weeks, slowing down agency growth and limiting access to new markets. Root Insurance's 24-hour agent appointment program compresses this process into a single-day, fully digital experience, giving independent agents faster access to revenue opportunities.

A Faster, Simpler Agent Experience
Since launching the program in 2025, Root Insurance has rapidly scaled its agent network by combining automation, digital contracting, and streamlined underwriting workflows. Qualified agents can fast-track their access to Root by requesting an appointment online and completing the accelerated vetting process within 24 hours.

"We built this program to give independent agents a true competitive advantage," said Jill Kellett, Senior Vice President of Product at Root Insurance. "By prioritizing speed and simplicity, we're helping agents access new revenue opportunities almost instantly."

Built for All Independent Agencies
Root Insurance designed the program to lower traditional barriers to entry, making it easier for:

  • Small and mid-sized agencies to compete by closing the gap between scale and product access
  • Agencies to expand carrier access quickly
  • Agents to move at the pace of modern business while still meeting rigorous market standards

National Agent Network
Root Insurance continues to expand its independent agent channel as part of its broader strategy to modernize insurance distribution.

  • Currently, 15,000+ independent agents are appointed with Root
  • 4,000+ agencies are approved to sell Root policies
  • Active in most states where Root writes business

The program gives agents access to a specialized portal that delivers fast, accurate, and bindable quotes, helping agents serve customers more efficiently. The 24-hour appointment process is now available to qualified agents across the majority of Root's operating footprint. Independent agents can learn more or request an appointment by visiting joinroot.com/agents.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Root Insurance's 24-hour agent appointment program?
It is a fully digital onboarding process that allows independent insurance agents to become appointed and start selling Root policies within 24 hours.

How fast can agents start selling insurance with Root?
Qualified agents can complete onboarding and begin quoting bindable policies in as little as 24 hours. Note that an appointment within 24-hours depends on several factors, including the agent submitting the required documents and meeting qualification standards.

How is this different from traditional insurance carriers?
Most carriers require weeks for agent appointments. Root Insurance reduces this timeline to 24 hours using automation and digital workflows.

Who is eligible for the program?
Qualified independent agents operating in states where Root writes business can apply through the online appointment process. Independent agents can learn more at joinroot.com/agents.

About Root, Inc.
ROOT Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The ROOT app has reached more than 17 million downloads and has analyzed nearly 36 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company.

Learn more at root.com.

Media Contact
press@joinroot.com

Partnership Inquiries
partnerships@joinroot.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.


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