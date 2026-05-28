Root Celebrates Back-to-Back Indianapolis 500 Victories Through Partnerships Built on Performance and Innovation

Root Celebrates Back-to-Back Indianapolis 500 Victories Through Partnerships Built on Performance and Innovation

ROOT (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, is celebrating a historic milestone as drivers representing two different ROOT-sponsored teams, Chip Ganassi Racing and Meyer Shank Racing, captured back-to-back victories at the iconic Indianapolis 500.

After winning the 2025 Indianapolis 500 alongside Chip Ganassi Racing, Root returned to Victory Lane this year with Meyer Shank Racing, marking consecutive Indy 500 victories with two of INDYCAR's top organizations. This achievement reflects Root's strategic focus on identifying, selecting, and building deep partnerships with best-in-class organizations that share a commitment to precision, technology, and execution.

"Winning the Indianapolis 500 two years in a row with two different elite organizations is incredibly meaningful for Root," said Jason Shapiro, SVP of Business Development at Root Insurance. "We continue to align ourselves with organizations that operate at the highest level under pressure, innovate constantly, and never stop pursuing improvement. That data-driven mindset mirrors our approach to building Root's product and partner network."

Root has rapidly expanded its partnership ecosystem across automotive, financial services, and independent agent channels, with strategic collaborations serving as a key driver of growth and helping to accelerate access to new customers nationwide. The company's new writings in the partnership channel nearly tripled in 2025 alone, underscoring the momentum and scale of Root's expanding distribution strategy.

The company sees its success in motorsports as a validation of its broader business philosophy of partnering with elite operators who challenge convention and deliver results. This partnership approach directly extends to INDYCAR racing, where the demands for precision, speed, teamwork, and constant innovation closely align with how Root uses technology, data, and analytics to build and scale its business.

"Root has become part of our racing family," said Mike Shank, Co-Owner of Meyer Shank Racing. "They understand that great partnerships are built on trust, alignment, and shared ambition. This Indy 500 win is the ultimate validation of our shared track record of success."

Beyond race day exposure, Root's INDYCAR partnerships have strengthened relationships across the automotive and technology spaces while creating opportunities for collaboration with some of the most respected operators, engineers, and executives in professional sports.

"We look for partners that truly understand performance and innovation," said Chip Ganassi, Owner of Chip Ganassi Racing. "Root has been an outstanding partner because they share our mindset, pushing boundaries, trusting data, and striving to improve every day."

Root is actively expanding strategic partnerships nationwide as it continues growing its embedded insurance and distribution footprint. These consecutive Indianapolis 500 victories now stand as a powerful example of Root's ability to identify high-performing partners, invest in innovation, and build relationships designed to win.

About Root, Inc.
ROOT Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The ROOT app has reached more than 17 million downloads and has analyzed more than 36 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company.

Root Contacts:

Partnerships:
partnerships@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.


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