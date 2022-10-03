Gold Investing News


Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG, OTCQB:RMIOF, Frankfurt:D4R) focuses on gold, silver and copper assets in the United States and Canada and prioritizes exploration programs on its two Nevada projects.

The company fully owns two promising assets in Nevada: the Scossa Project (Gold) and the Kinkaid Project (Gold-Copper-Silver). Romios has recently re-focused its efforts on these core assets while still continuing exploration in British Columbia and Ontario, and opening discussions with potential investment partners for these large-scale exploration assets.

In Canada, Romios Gold Resources’ land package includes 10 claim blocks covering over 400 km2 adjacent to the giant Galore Creek copper-gold-silver porphyry project co-owned by Trek and Newmont in the famed Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Two priority targets included here are the TREK South and JW copper-gold porphyry prospects.

Company Highlights

  • In 2022, Romios Gold Resources (Romios) undertook an audit of its significant portfolio of North American exploration assets and concluded that it was in the company’s best interests to focus its efforts on two promising, 100-percent-owned, assets in Nevada including:
    1. The Kinkaid Project, which includes 109 claims with more than 13 historic mine workings and prospects as well as significant blue-sky exploration potential for copper/gold/silver.
    2. The Scossa Project, which covers a high-grade gold mine that was in production from 1930 to 1941. The company’s past drilling intersected Bonanza Grades including 3.35 m @ 180.2 g/t Au, 4.02 g/t Ag; 1.98 m @ 268 g/t Au, 21.8 g/t Ag; and 1.51 m @ 62.49 g/t Au, 73.4 g/t Ag.
  • Romios also has 100 percent ownership of extensive claim holdings covering several significant copper-gold porphyry prospects in the “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, and additional exploration assets surrounding Newmont’s Musslewhite mine in Ontario.
  • Romios is led by a strong management team composed of experts in exploration, corporate management and joint ventures.

This Romios Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

Romios Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as CEO

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed CEO of the Company. Mr. Burega was appointed President of the Company in September 2021. Tom Drivas has resigned as CEO. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Drivas for his guidance and his service to the Company as CEO from its inception. Mr. Drivas will remain a director of the Company.

"Tom founded Romios Gold more than 27 years ago, and over the years, he did an exceptional job at identifying prime locations to accumulate sizeable exploration claim blocks in Canada and Nevada," stated Stephen Burega, President and CEO. He continued, "I want to thank Tom for all of his efforts and direction over the years in developing Romios and securing strong partnerships and assets."

Romios Engages Simcoe Geoscience to Undertake an ALPHA IP Survey Across the Trek South Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System In the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has contracted Simcoe Geoscience of Stouffville, Ontario, to undertake a next-generation APLHA IPTM induced polarization geophysical survey across the 1 km wide Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (Map 1).

As reported in November 2021 (See news release, November 18), Romios' field work in the Trek South area over the past 2-3 years has discovered and partially delineated a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration and veinlet-hosted Copper-Gold-Silver (Cu-Au-Ag) mineralization. Simcoe's advanced IP technology is expected to detect key sulphide mineralization present below surface to depths of 550 to 650 m for drill targeting.

gold bear and bull

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?

Editor's Picks: Gold Nears Bear Market Territory, Where is the Bottom?youtu.be

Last week brought ups and downs for gold, but it closed the period on a positive note.

The yellow metal spent Monday (September 26) trading between about US$1,622 and US$1,645 per ounce, and dropped as low as US$1,616 on Wednesday (September 28); it had improved by Friday (September 30) to finish at about US$1,660 per ounce.

There's been no shortage of events for gold to react to over the last five days, but one element that I want to highlight is the US dollar, which has been a consistent headwind for the metal in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
