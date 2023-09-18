Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium ETFs: An Emerging Market Opportunity (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Element79 Gold Corp Receives Exploration Permit for Lucero Project from Chachas Community

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

Cannabis Outlook 2023 (Update for Q3!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Romios Announces Corrected Terms of Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Corrected Terms of Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Press Release issued earlier today, it is proceeding with the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") priced at $0.03 per FT Unit, for up to $375,000 and up to 12,500,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.03 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering"). The Press Release issued earlier today erroneously priced the WC Warrant Shares at $0.08 rather than $0.05.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's 'Golden Triangle' Properties in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property located along the southern border of the giant Galore Creek project co-owned by Newmont and Teck, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada, and for working capital.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) flow-through common share and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("FT Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per WC Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive up to 7% of the value of proceeds on the sale of the WC Units and FT Units in cash and up to 7% of the number of FT Units or WC Units sold in the form of broker warrants. Each broker warrant issued in relation to the sale of FT Units and WC Units ("Broker Warrants") entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

Funds will be used for exploration and working capital. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No funds from the sale of WC Units will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the WC Units will be allocated as to 80% for exploration of the Company's property in Nevada and 20% for general working capital.

The Company did not proceed with the offering referred to in the press release dated July 21, 2023. This Offering has been priced based upon the current market price for the common shares of the Company.

Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to 25% of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders will not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181036

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesRG:CATSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Romios Gold Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios") and Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") are pleased to report that they have discovered three highly prospective intrusions on the Red Line claims in the mineral rich Golden Triangle area of NW British Columbia. These intrusions include 2 areas of K-feldspar porphyritic syenite similar to one of the key units found at the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au deposit owned by Teck and Newmont.

Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "The 2023 exploration program on the Red Line claims has made a very important step forward by discovering what appears to be the same type of intrusive rocks that are associated with the alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits of this region, as well as large areas of the epidote and pyritic alteration typically found in the outer shells around such mineralization. We are looking forward to exploring these exciting targets during the next phase of the field work."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

 Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field programs on the Kinkaid and Scossa properties in Nevada have returned encouraging results from new areas that have expanded the potential extent of both mineralized systems.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") priced at $0.05 per FT Share, for up to $375,000 and up to 9,375,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.04 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's Newmont Lake Project within its large (72,368 hectares/178,825 acres) Golden Triangle Property in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field program on the Kinkaid property in Nevada has improved our understanding of the large-scale mineral potential of the property and reinforced previous suggestions by the Company's geologists that there may be a porphyry system at depth beneath the dozens of old high-grade gold-silver-copper prospects on the claims.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Begins Field Work on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper and Scossa Gold Properties in Nevada, USA

Romios Begins Field Work on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper and Scossa Gold Properties in Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced its 2023 field program on its two major projects in Nevada: the Kinkaid property in Mineral County which covers dozens of old small-scale but high-grade gold-silver-copper mine workings and prospect pits, and the former producing Scossa gold mine property in Pershing County.

"The goal of the 2023 program at the Kinkaid property is to complete the mapping and sampling program at all of the known occurrences, and to develop a coherent genetic model to tie them all together," stated Stephen Burega, CEO and President. "We should then be able to determine which sites have the greatest size and grade potential and warrant drilling. In addition to the vein type targets, the northern claims host several old, small scale mine sites that exploited skarn-type mineralization (Au-Tungsten?) that will be mapped in detail in an effort to trace the mineralized horizons under cover to their contacts with their source plutons where the mineralization can generally be expected to improve."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canadian North Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Market Awareness Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Market Awareness Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that the Company has commenced a market awareness program, aimed at enhancing its market visibility and engagement. As part of the initiative, the Company has engaged BTV Business Television to improve exposure to capital markets. The engagement is for a period of twelve weeks BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that helps issuers increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience through unique offerings. Services provided under the contract with the Company include digital marketing on well-known financial online platforms, and national television broadcast on BNN Bloomberg and FOX Business News.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces further to its News Releases of July 27, 2023, August 2, 2023 and September 1, 2023 in relation to its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering") and its non-brokered private placement of common shares issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Charity Flow-Through Shares") of which 1,832,621 Charity Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5,272,450.62 (the "Charity Flow-Through Offering") have now both fully closed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tucker brings over 10 years' experience working in the mining industry in project finance, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Romios Gold Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

New Lithium Pegmatite Discovery Confirmed In Rock Chips At Abbotts North Project, WA

Exceptional Lithium Results With 65m Intercept

DRA Global Appointed To Support Makuutu As It Advances To Development

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

Related News

technology investing

New Lithium Pegmatite Discovery Confirmed In Rock Chips At Abbotts North Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Exceptional Lithium Results With 65m Intercept

rare earth investing

DRA Global Appointed To Support Makuutu As It Advances To Development

Lithium Investing

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

Battery Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Lithium Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Zone at Ear Falls Project in Northwest Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

×