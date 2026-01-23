Rogers Unveils The Great Canadian Jersey

Rogers today proudly unveiled The Great Canadian Jersey, a symbol of national unity and the latest instalment of Rogers This Is Our Game campaign.

The Great Canadian Jersey

Handcrafted by former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte, the patchwork design brings together pieces of hockey jerseys sourced from every province and territory in Canada to represent all facets of the sport and our country's deep history with the game.

After donating his own jersey to kickstart a donation drive that saw hundreds of hockey jerseys contributed from across Canada, Team Rogers athlete and Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid was first to try on The Great Canadian Jersey. Photos here.

"The Great Canadian Jersey is an artistic celebration of how hockey connects Canadians," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "We're grateful to fans across the country who donated a jersey from their own collection to show their pride for our game." 

Stitched into The Great Canadian Jersey are patches from:

  • every province and territory in Canada
  • the seven Canadian NHL team jerseys
  • Connor McDavid's York Simcoe Express minor league jersey, Marie-Philip Poulin's Montreal Victoire jersey, and Sarah Nurse's Ancaster Avalanche jersey
  • minor league hockey teams
  • women's and girl's hockey teams
  • beer league and old timer's hockey teams

"The design process for The Great Canadian Jersey was rooted in collaboration and storytelling, and the pride we all share in our game," said Lizotte. "Every stitch is intentional, and every patch has meaning. Together, with representation from every province and territory, the jersey is a symbol of unity and a single expression of Canadian identity."

Rogers and Lizotte crafted five unique versions of The Great Canadian Jersey to be worn by Canada's top hockey players over the coming weeks as a symbol of our national pride in the game, and to be featured as part of a national advertising campaign.

Visit Rogers.com/TheGreatCanadianJersey for more info.  

