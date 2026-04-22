Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

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AMU:AU
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American Uranium (ASX:AMU)

American Uranium

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American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

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American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim StakingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Placement

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American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Completion of PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

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Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

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Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2025 year-end reserves as independently evaluated by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") effective December 31, 2025 (the "GLJ Report" or the "Report"), in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI... Keep Reading...
Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

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Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Joseph Grosso as Chair & Director of the Company, effective April 21, 2026. In recognition of his visionary leadership of Blue Sky, Mr. Grosso has been given the... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces Q4 2025 Financial and Operating Results

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Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. HIGHLIGHTS Completed construction of its... Keep Reading...
Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

HighlightsUARI has satisfied all conditions to acquire 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which has a 100% interest in JAG Minerals US Inc.; andAcquisition includes three projects located in West Central USA known for historic production of Uranium/Vanadium. WOODLAND HILLS, CA /... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

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Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis" or the "Company") (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo" or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Please see Figure... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

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Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern... Keep Reading...

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