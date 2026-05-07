Rogers Sports & Media Greenlights New Canadian Series Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge for Discovery in Canada

Iconic brand expands to Canada with a new international series inspired by 20+ year TV legacy – Production is currently underway in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and the North Atlantic –
TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sports & Media today announces the greenlight of Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge, a bold new Canadian iteration of the legendary Deadliest Catch brand from Warner Brothers Discovery. The new Canadian original series is slated to premiere Winter 2027 on Discovery in Canada. Produced by Attraction and Fremantle's Original Productions, in association with Discovery US, Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge consists of eight 60-minute episodes, with production currently underway in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and the North Atlantic.
Deadliest Catch has revolutionized television with best-in-class cinematography, visceral storytelling, and unforgettable characters at sea. Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge carries that legacy north, following a new fleet of captains and plunging viewers into one of the most dangerous fisheries on the planet – the frozen North Atlantic. This additional chapter in the Deadliest Catch series introduces a new cast of captains, offering fresh perspectives and untold stories in an exploration of this resilient fishing community as they navigate challenges in one of the most unforgiving environments.
Under the icy surface of the North Atlantic lies the largest crab biomass in the world – and everyone wants their share of the billion-dollar bounty. For generations, Newfoundlanders and Nova Scotians have built this fishery one crab at a time, forging one of the largest and most lucrative catches in the world. With smaller boats and towering waves, it's a high-stakes gamble.
With a passionate fanbase built over two decades, Deadliest Catch remains a powerhouse for Discovery in Canada, ranking as the network's #1 series in 2025* and reaching more than 1.6 million Canadians.
"Deadliest Catch has defined best-in-class factual television for more than 20 years," said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media. "With Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge, we're proud to bring this iconic format to Canada as the first international adaptation, telling a distinctly Canadian story of grit, heritage, and survival in one of the world's most unforgiving oceans."
"It's exciting to see the legendary Deadliest Catch series venture into new waters," said Jeff Hasler, President of Original Productions. "For more than two decades, it has captured the reality of one of the world's most dangerous jobs through the singular storytelling skills of the Original Productions team. Now, we're expanding that story, further highlighting the resilience, skill, and sacrifice of the fishing community, and the vital role they play in society."
"Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge was developed through a deal negotiated by Fremantle Canada and reflects how the company is leveraging its global production expertise to create locally resonant content," said Michela DiMondo, Executive Vice President Distribution Canada, International, Fremantle. "We're excited to expand one of our most successful brands with a version tailored to put Canadian fishermen on the world stage. The series will explore the real and nuanced challenges uniquely faced by Canada's fishing communities."
"Attraction is honoured to collaborate with Rogers, Fremantle, and Original Productions," said Richard Speer, President of Attraction. "This partnership aims to introduce this legendary format to the Canadian market while celebrating the enduring strength of Atlantic Canadians."
Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge is produced by Attraction and Original Productions, in association with Discovery Canada and US, and is inspired by the Deadliest Catch series owned by Warner Brothers Discovery.
*Source: Numeris. Ind 2+ Discovery Channel, AMA (originals) & Cume Reach (all airings), 2025 CY
About Attraction
An award-winning leader in the production and distribution of content since 2002, Attraction is a major player in the North American entertainment industry across all genres and platforms in both French and English. From a diverse slate of television series and documentaries including the award-winning Who Killed The Montreal Expos?, LOL Quebec, Bon Cop Bad Cop, Dans l'oeil du dragons, En direct de l'univers, How Did They Fix That?, the high-octane factual Harbour series West Harbour Heroes and East Harbour Heroes, Claw Hunters, Secret Agents of the Underground Railroad, Forensic Factor, Nuls en Chef, Karaoke Club, Mr Big, and Mégantic to beloved films like C.R.A.Z.Y., Mafia Inc., and Coco Ferme, Attraction content can be seen around the globe on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Crave, CBC, Investigation Discovery, The Weather Channel, and TVA.
About Original Productions (A Fremantle Company)
Based in Los Angeles, Original Productions (OP) is a production company that believes in telling engaging stories about the people and world around us. Original Productions, a Fremantle company, produces hundreds of hours of authentic unscripted programming each year, making it one of the largest innovators of content in the US. More than 180 countries worldwide are watching their shows.
OP's diverse portfolio showcases big, bold ideas, told in a well-crafted way by some of the industry's most renowned and engaging storytellers. Partnering with the likes of Frank Marshall, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Tiller Russell, Laura Gabbert and Ricki Stern, OP has been escalated to the center of current cultural conversations.
In addition to their enormously successful reality series Deadliest Catch and Bering Sea Gold on Discovery and Race to Survive on USA, OP has brought to TV feature-length documentaries that examined the college loan crisis with Loan Wolves (MSNBC) and took an in-depth look at what draws people to extremist beliefs in A Radical Life (discovery+). Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles (IFC Films) followed a chef's exploration of history and culture by utilizing pastry as art, while Phat Tuesdays (Prime Video) shed light on the plight of black comedians in the 90's. Their Waco: American Apocalypse docuseries (Netflix) provided an immersive account of the 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidians and federal agencies, and Rather (Netflix) explored epic moments in American journalism through the lens of Dan Rather. In addition, OP's Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror premiered as Netflix's No. 1 movie in the U.S.
About Rogers Sports & Media
Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians monthly. The company's dynamic portfolio of media assets includes 50 radio stations, 67 community TV channels, 30 conventional and specialty television channels, and more. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: HGTV, Food Network, Bravo, Citytv, Discovery, ID, OMNI Television, FX, Breakfast Television, 98.1 CHFI, KiSS, CityNews and Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports network. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit rogerssportsandmedia.com.
Media Contacts
Discovery – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/515b237f-a83d-42dc-ab70-9e002cba2624